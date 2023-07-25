How to get 100% IV (Hundo) Zygarde in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO’s brand new event, called Blaze New Trails, introduced Zygarde to everyone. Also known as The Order Pokemon, it is a never-before-seen Legendary critter in Pokemon GO. Staying true to how you play with this Pocket Monster in the main series of the franchise, Zygarde has brought an interesting mechanism to the game.

Normally, to evolve any critter in Pokemon GO, you use Candies specific to the species of that beast; the same is not true for Zygarde. This critter has three forms in its evolutionary tree, and they are as follows:

10% Forme

50% Forme

100% Forme

If you complete the “From A to Zygarde'' Special Research questline, you will encounter the critter's 10% forme. Subsequently, you will have the opportunity to evolve it to its other forms. To evolve this beast, you will need special Zygarde Cells that you can obtain by following Routes.

This creature is also viable in the current Pokemon GO PvP metagame, but getting a Zygarde with a decent PvP appraisal is not an easy feat.In this article, we will dive into the ways in which you can get a Zygarde with decent PvP IVs or appraisal.

Can you get a 100% IV (Hundo) Zygarde in Pokemon GO?

Fortunately, it is possible to get a Zygarde with a perfect appraisal in Pokemon GO. By perfect, we mean a 4-star Zygarde with maxed-out IVs, 15 Attack stat, 15 Defense Stat, and 15 HP stat. There have been xeets by multiple trainers where they flexed their Hundo Zygarde. However, it is extremely rare to come by a 100% IV Zygarde.

How to catch a 100% IV (Hundo) Zygarde in Pokemon GO?

As of the writing of this article, the only way to catch a Zygarde in Pokemon GO is by completing the “From A to Zygarde” Special Research. This questline is a part of the Blaze New Trails event and it comprises of six steps. You can complete the first three pages and be done with it as you can encounter Zygarde within those pages.

Now, since the IVs will be completely random, you can pray and hope that you get one with a decent appraisal, one you can use for your PvP battles. Hopefully, you have a good rapport with Professor Willow as he will be handing you the Zygarde in the game.

If you want to read more about the “From A to Zygarde” Special Research, especially the part where you need to complete the tasks involving Routes, you can read our article here.

There is another way through which you can get a Hundo Zygarde in Pokemon GO, and that is by lucky trading. However, trading it is not yet a thing in the game. Nobody knows why Niantic has decided to ban it from being traded. But considering you will be able to trade them sooner or later, it is absolutely possible to get your hands on a 100% IV Zygarde through a Lucky Trade.

A critter, when traded in GO, has a 1 in 20 (5%) chance of being a Lucky Pokemon. The minimum IVs for a Lucky Pokemon are 12/12/12, and the maximum, naturally, is 15/15/15! Lucky Pokemon will also have a nice golden background and they will be cheaper to power up.

Since you get only one Zygarde encounter, you cannot rely on the 5% odds of getting a Lucky Trade. So, you need to do a guaranteed Lucky Trade with your friend.

How to do a guaranteed Lucky Trade in Pokemon GO?

You can get a guaranteed Lucky Trade with your friend if both of you share the status of Lucky Friends in the game. If you keep exchanging gifts with your Best Friend in GO, there is a chance that you become Lucky Friends.

After you become Lucky Friends, the next trade you do will be a guaranteed Lucky Trade. You have a 1 in 64 chance of getting a 100% IV (Hundo) critter from a Lucky Trade, so, good luck!

We hope that Niantic opens the gates for Zygarde trades soon and you can build yours as you please.

If you want to learn about Zygarde’s best moveset, you can read our article here.