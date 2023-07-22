Best moveset for Zygarde in Pokemon GO

Zygarde is a brand new legendary critter added in Pokemon GO. You can get your hands on this fantastic new beast by completing the “From A to Zygarde” Special Research Task with the “Blaze New Trails” event. This new event was released on July 21, 2023, at 10 am local time and will end on July 24, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Zygarde is unlike any other typical beast in Pokemon GO. Where normal critters can evolve with the help of Candies, you will need special Zygarde Cells to evolve this legendary Pocket Monster into its more powerful forms, the 50%, and the Complete forme. You can collect Zygarde Cells from the new Routes feature.

This legendary critter is unlike anything you have seen before in Pokemon GO. If you love to grind in the PvP modes of the game, you might be wondering if Zygarde is any good in the current season of the competitive scene.

This article will guide you through the best moveset for Zygarde and its viability in the present Pokemon GO PvP metagame.

Zygarde in Pokemon GO: Best movesets

Zygarde can be frozen and deleted from the battlefield as a Dragon- and Ground-type legendary beast. This is because it is double weak to Ice-type moves. We see a similar scenario in the case of Garchomp.

Zygarde has three forms:

10% forme

50% forme

100% or Complete forme

Zygarde’s Complete forme has the best stats out of the three. It has 389 base Stamina, 185 base attack, and 211 base defense. Thanks to its extra bulk, this forme outperforms the 50% Zygarde. Even though the 50% form has a higher attack of 203, its lower bulk makes it unfavorable.

Zygarde can learn the following moves in Pokemon GO:

Fast Moves:

Dragon Tail: It does 15 damage

It does 15 damage Bite: It does 6 damage

It does 6 damage Zen Headbutt: It does 12 damage

Charged Moves:

Outrage: It does 110 damage and is a 2-bar move.

It does 110 damage and is a 2-bar move. Earthquake: It does 140 damage and is a 1-bar move.

It does 140 damage and is a 1-bar move. Crunch: It does 70 damage and is a 3-bar move.

It does 70 damage and is a 3-bar move. Hyper Beam: It does 150 damage and is a 1-bar move.

It does 150 damage and is a 1-bar move. Bulldoze: It does 80 damage and is a 2-bar move.

From the numbers, we can deduce that the best moveset for Zygarde is Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage + Crunch as the Charged move. Crunch, in this case, will serve as the shield bait.

From data-mined sources, it has been found that all three forms of Zygarde have the same move pool. As a result, you can use the same moveset for whichever forme suits you best.

Is Zygarde good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Trainers need Zygarde Cells—found while exploring Routes—to change Zygarde’s form. Professor Willow has an item to help you store these cells: the Zygarde Cube! pic.twitter.com/YSUFFFeRRa

Zygarde is definitely great for competitive battles in the current metagame. However, only the 50% forme seems viable in the Great League from its three forms. This is because evolving the 10% forme into the Complete forme will make its CP cross the GL limitation.

Furthermore, the 50% forme has a higher attack statistic of 203. This means the 100% forme with an attack stat 184 would not hit as hard as the 50% Zygarde. However, we can all agree that the mammoth 389 HP on the Complete forme will make it highly potent in the Great League if the CP can be contained under 1500.

Should Zygarde be evolved in Pokemon GO?

10% Zygarde can evolve into 50% and 100% Zygarde (Image via Niantic)

If you evolve Zygarde right now, its more potent forms might exceed the Combat Power (CP) limitations in both the Great Battle Leagues. You cannot trade the critter, so reduce the CP due to odd restrictions. It is advisable not to do anything to the creature. We will keep you posted if Niantic unlocks trading for Zygarde, letting you get a valid CP evolution for this beast.

How to catch Zygarde in Pokemon GO?

As of the writing of this article, the only way to catch (acquire) Zygarde is by completing the “From A to Zygarde” Special Research. It has six steps with three tasks each. However, you can get Zygarde after completing the third step. You can read more about this in our article here.