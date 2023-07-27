Mega Diancie Pokemon GO debut announced for GO Fest 2023

As we inch towards this year's Pokemon GO Fest 2023, Niantic announced that the occasion will also mark the debut of Mega Diance in the popular AR title. The unique mega evolved variant will appear in both in-person events and the global occasion of the upcoming celebration. This will surely put a smile on the community's face, as the game has already seen a recent beloved Pokemon debut in Mega Tyranitar.

Introduced back in Generation VI, Diancie is a dual-type Mythical Pokemon boasting a combination of Rock- and Fairy- typings. According to Bulbapedia, its physical characteristics are based on a Carbuncle, a legendary mythical species in South American folklore.

While it cannot evolve into or from another Pokemon, it can mega evolve into Mega Diancie. Both the normal and mega evolved variants make their debut later next month.

Mega Diancie coming to Pokemon GO later this year

Mega Diancie coming soon (Image via Pokemon GO)

Niantic revealed that Mega Diancie will arrive in the upcoming Pokemon GO Fest 2023, along with the debut of Mega Rayquaza. The official announcement states:

"A double Diancie debut?! That’s right! Diancie’s Mega Evolution—Mega Diancie—will also make its Pokémon GO debut during Pokémon GO Fest 2023! Ticket-holding Trainers will be able to Mega Evolve Diancie first at the in-person GO Fest 2023 events in London, Osaka, and New York City."

"Mega Diancie will make its worldwide debut for ticket-holding Trainers during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global!"

The Pokemon GO developers are pulling out all stops to enthrall their player base with the annual extravaganza. Their offerings include some lucrative content that makes purchasing the GO Fest 2023 ticket worth it.

Mega Rayquaza is coming (Image via Pokemon GO)

This is true for in-person events and the global variant, which feature their respective tickets. The details for the same are as follows:

London, England

August 4 to August 6

Ticket price: £32

Location: Brockwell Park

Osaka, Japan

August 4 to August 6

Ticket price: ¥3500

Location: Expo '70 Commemorative Park

New York, USA

August 18 to August 20

Ticket Price: $30

Location: Randall's Island Park

Global GO Fest

August 26 to August 27

Ticket Price: $14.99 (or equivalent in the player's local currency)

From 10 am local time to 6 pm local time

Diancie will be available to players who purchase the exclusive Special Research that focuses on the Jewel Pokemon.