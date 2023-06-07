Diancie, Carbink, Sigilyph, and more announced for Pokemon GO Fest 2023

With the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 arriving in the next couple of months, Niantic has revealed a bevy of new information about what trainers can experience once the festivities start. These include the confirmation of the appearance of Diancie, Carbink, Sigilyph, a host of Shiny Pokemon, and more. Given that the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 is divided into in-person events and global festivities, there's plenty for trainers to wrap their heads around.

Pokemon GO's official website reportedly leaked Diancie's involvement with the upcoming GO Fest 2023. Given that the pocket monster is also known as the Jewel Pokemon, it fits quite well with Season 11 Hidden Gem's visual aesthetic and overall theme.

Which pocket monsters have been recently confirmed for Pokemon GO Fest 2023?

First and foremost, Diancie is scheduled to make its global debut as part of the GO Fest 2023: Global edition on its first day after already appearing in London, Osaka, and New York City. The latter physical locations will house the annual extravaganza's in-person festivities. Diancie will be available to trainers who purchase the exclusive Special Research revolving around the Jewel Pokemon.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Diancie will make its Pokémon GO debut during



pokemon-go.onelink.me/nBRb/g4wp8qns You’ll want to treasure this news from today’s announcement!Diancie will make its Pokémon GO debut during #PokemonGOFest2023 You’ll want to treasure this news from today’s announcement! ✨Diancie will make its Pokémon GO debut during #PokemonGOFest2023!pokemon-go.onelink.me/nBRb/g4wp8qns https://t.co/mcn3q6eNcM

Those who buy GO Fest 2023: Global ticket by July 5, 2023, and play the game between June 21 and July 5 will get a Timed Research questline that will provide them with an opportunity to encounter Carbink. The pocket monster will also be available as Field Research encounters during the Global event on August 26 and 27, 2023.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



spr.ly/6011OxpDW What’s this?! Sigilyph is typically only found around Greece and Egypt, but Trainers should keep an eye out for the Avianoid Pokémon during the #PokemonGOFest2023 events in Osaka, London, and New York City! What’s this?! Sigilyph is typically only found around Greece and Egypt, but Trainers should keep an eye out for the Avianoid Pokémon during the #PokemonGOFest2023 events in Osaka, London, and New York City! 🙌spr.ly/6011OxpDW https://t.co/BH58cPAkBi

While Sigilyph usually spawns in Greece and Egypt, Niantic announced that the Avianoid Pokemon would be available in Osaka, London, and New York City.

The following shiny pocket monsters will also make their debuts for Global attendees to GO Fest 2023:

Shiny Goomy (Shiny Sliggoo and Shiny Goodra through evolution)

(Shiny Sliggoo and Shiny Goodra through evolution) Shiny East Sea Shellos (Shiny East Sea Gastrodon through evolution)

(Shiny East Sea Gastrodon through evolution) Shiny West Sea Shellos (Shiny West Sea Gastrodon through evolution)

(Shiny West Sea Gastrodon through evolution) Shiny Joltik (Shiny Galvantual through evolution)

(Shiny Galvantual through evolution) Shiny Oranguru

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Shiny Goomy

Shiny East Sea Shellos

Shiny West Sea Shellos

Shiny Joltik

Shiny Oranguru



pokemon-go.onelink.me/nBRb/g4wp8qns #PokemonGOFest2023 Global attendees will have the chance to encounter these gems for the first time! 🤩Shiny GoomyShiny East Sea ShellosShiny West Sea ShellosShiny JoltikShiny Oranguru #PokemonGOFest2023 Global attendees will have the chance to encounter these gems for the first time! 🤩✨Shiny Goomy✨Shiny East Sea Shellos✨Shiny West Sea Shellos✨Shiny Joltik✨Shiny Orangurupokemon-go.onelink.me/nBRb/g4wp8qns https://t.co/kBlaCv7g2j

What is the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 schedule?

The official schedule is as follows:

Global GO Fest: August 26 to August 27

August 26 to August 27 New York, USA: August 18 to August 20

August 18 to August 20 Osaka, Japan: August 4 to August 6

August 4 to August 6 London, England: August 4 to August 6

