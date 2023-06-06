Pokemon GO Water Festival: Beach Week - All Field and Timed Research tasks and rewards

Water Festival: Beach Week is coming online around the world for Pokemon GO trainers to dive into. The event has plenty of things on offer, including the hotly-anticipated debuts of Sandygast and Palossand. Lucky players will also be able to catch Shiny Clauncher for the first time. Additionally, the occasion features Field Research and Timed Research tasks for trainers to complete.

The Water Festival: Beach Week begins on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and ends on Monday, June 12, at 8:00 pm local time. It is the second event under the Season 11 Hidden Gems banner, with the first occasion being the Searching for Gold Research Day, held last week.

What are the Field and Timed Research tasks in Pokemon GO during Water Festival: Beach Week?

The Water Festival: Beach Week Field Research tasks will have a variety of rewards, including Pokemon encounters and Mega Energy. The list of tasks and their possible completion items are as follows:

Water Festival: Catch 5 Water-type Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball and 5x Great Ball

Water Festival: Catch 15 Water-type Pokemon - Frillish [Pink] encounter (shiny variant will be available)

Water Festival: Catch 25 Water-type Pokemon - Sandygast encounter

Water Festival: Make 5 Nice Throws - Clauncher encounter (shiny variant will be available)

Water Festival: Make 5 Great Throws - Binacle encounter (shiny variant will be available)

Water Festival: Make 10 Great Throws - 30x Mega Blastoise energy and 30x Mega Swampert energy

Water Festival: Hatch an egg - Lapras encounter (shiny variant will be available)

An event-exclusive Timed Research task is available for US$5 or the equivalent in the player's local currency. The reward list for completing it includes a new avatar pose for trainers. The tasks and their rewards will no longer be available after Monday, June 12, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time.

The list of tasks and their rewards for the Timed Research are as follows:

Pokemon GO - Water Festival: Timed Research - Step 1 of 2

Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon - 1000x Stardust

Make 5 Nice Throws - 10x Poke Ball

Transfer 5 Pokemon - 5x Great Ball

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 10x Razz Berry

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, Clauncher encounter, 1000 XP

Pokemon GO - Water Festival: Timed Research - Step 2 of 2

Catch 15 Water-type Pokemon - 1000x Stardust

Make 5 Great Throws - 15x Poke Ball

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Great Ball

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry

Rewards: Surfer Pose, Sandygast encounter

While Sandygast will be available in One-Star Raids and the aforementioned encounters, Palossand will not be available in similar ways. To get their hands on the creature, Pokemon GO trainers will have to evolve Sandygast with 50 candies.

