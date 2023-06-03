Pokemon GO Searching for Gold Research Day: All Field and Timed Research tasks and rewards

The Searching for Gold Research Day is slowly coming online around the world for Pokemon GO trainers to dive into. This iteration of the Research Day will run for a meager three hours, offering wild encounters, featured Pokemon upon completing Field Research and Timed Research tasks, and plenty more. This marks the first event of the new season of Hidden Gems.

Season 11 Hidden Gems began on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10 am local time and will come to its end on Friday, September 1, at 10 am local time. The next event on the schedule is Water Festival: Beach Week, which is due to start early next week.

What Field Research and Timed Research tasks are available in Pokemon GO during Searching for Gold Research Day?

The Searching for Gold Research Day event is scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, starting from 2 pm local time and continuing till 5 pm local time in Pokemon GO. The available Field Research tasks can be collected from spinning Photo Discs at PokeStops and are as follows:

Catch 5 Pokemon

Use 3 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokemon

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws

Make 3 Great Throws

Make a Great Curveball Throw

Make 5 Curveball Throws

Make 3 Curveball Throws in a row

Battle in a Gym

Use a Super Effective Charged Attack

Power up Pokemon 3 times

Spin 2 PokeStops or Gyms

Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy

Earn 3 hearts with your Buddy

Open 5 Gifts

Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each

The possible reward encounters for completing any one of the aforementioned event-themed Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Caterpie [shiny encounter available]

Magikarp [shiny encounter available]

Nosepass [shiny encounter available]

Sableye [shiny encounter available]

Barboach [shiny encounter available]

The event-exclusive Timed Research is available for $1 from the in-game shop. It allows players to complete Field Research tasks and meet their chosen Pokemon. The Timed Research tasks and their possible rewards are as follows:

Pokemon GO: Searching for Gold Research Day - Step 1 of 2

Complete a Field Research task - Nosepass [shiny encounter available]

Complete a Field Research task - Barboach [shiny encounter available]

Complete a Field Research task - Sableye [shiny encounter available]

Complete a Field Research task - Caterpie [shiny encounter available]

Complete a Field Research task - Magikarp [shiny encounter available]

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 2500 XP

For Step 2, players will get to choose between Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, and Barboach. Whichever Pocket Monster they choose, they will only encounter the same by completing Field Research tasks.

Pokemon GO: Searching for Gold Research Day - Step 2 of 2

Complete a Field Research task - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, or Barboach [shiny encounter available]

Complete 2 Field Research tasks - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, or Barboach [shiny encounter available]

Complete 3 Field Research tasks - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, or Barboach [shiny encounter available]

Complete 4 Field Research tasks - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, or Barboach. [shiny encounter available]

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, or Barboach [shiny encounter available]

Complete 6 Field Research tasks - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, or Barboach [shiny encounter available]

Complete 7 Field Research tasks - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, or Barboach [shiny encounter available]

Complete 8 Field Research tasks - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, or Barboach [shiny encounter available]

Complete 9 Field Research tasks - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, or Barboach [shiny encounter available]

Complete 10 Field Research tasks - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, or Barboach [shiny encounter available]

Rewards: Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, or Barboach [shiny encounter available]

What is the Pokemon GO June 2023 schedule?

As usual, Niantic has already shared this month's content roadmap with players. The event schedule is as follows:

Searching for Gold Research Day - June 3

Water Festival: Beach Week - June 6 to June 12

Water Festival: Beach Week Spotlight Hour - June 6

June Community Day - June 10

Solstice Horizons + TGR Takeover - June 16 to June 25

Dark Flames - June 29 to July 2

A quick look at the schedule will reveal that one of the Mega Raid Bosses is yet to be announced. If recent leaks are to be believed, the Pocket Monster is set to be Mega Sableye.

