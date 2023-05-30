Pokemon GO Hidden Gems June 2023: Events, raid bosses, Spotlight Hours, and more

The broad strokes of the upcoming Season 11 Hidden Gems in Pokemon GO have been revealed, with the first two events for the next month being Searching for Gold Research Day and Water Festival: Beach Week. Niantic has also made a detailed announcement regarding all the events, raid bosses, Spotlight Hours, and more for June 2023.

The month will see Shadow Raids make another appearance with Shadow Articuno as the Raid Boss. Shiny Nihilego will make its debut in the popular AR title later in June 2023. Niantic has been vehemently criticized for their offerings and in-game changes for the past few months, and they will hope for fair weather in the month of June.

This article covers everything revealed about June 2023.

Shadow Articuno, Shiny Nihilego, and more await Pokemon GO players in June 2023

The revealed content roadmap for June 2023 is as follows:

Pokemon GO Events May 2023

Searching for Gold Research Day - June 3 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time)

Water Festival: Beach Week - June 6 to June 12 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

Water Festival: Beach Week Spotlight Hour - June 6 (Starts at 6 pm local time and ends at 7 pm local time)

June Community Day - June 10 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time)

Solstice Horizons + TGR Takeover - June 16 to June 25 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

Dark Flames - June 29 to July 2 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

Spotlight Hours in Pokemon GO (Starts at 6 pm local time and ends at 7 pm local time)

Krabby [shiny encounter will be available], Kabuto [shiny encounter will be available], Corphish [shiny encounter will be available], Clauncher [shiny encounter will be available], Crabrawler - June 6 (3x Catch XP)

Binacle [shiny encounter will be available] - June 13 (2x Catch Candy)

Sunkern [shiny encounter will be available] - June 20 (2x Transfer Candy)

Doduo [shiny encounter will be available] - June 27 (2x Evolution XP)

Raid Hours in Pokemon GO (Starts at 6 pm local time and ends at 7 pm local time)

Uxie [shiny encounter will be available] - June 7 & June 14 (Asia-Pacific)

Mesprit [shiny encounter will be available] - June 7 & June 14 (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India)

Azelf [shiny encounter will be available] - June 7 & June 14 (The Americas and Greenland)

Nihilego [shiny encounter will be available] - June 21 & June 28

Five-Star Raids in Pokemon GO (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 10 am local time)

Uxie [shiny encounter will be available] - June 1 to June 15 (Asia-Pacific)

Mesprit [shiny encounter will be available] - June 1 to June 15 (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India)

Azelf [shiny encounter will be available] - June 1 to June 15 (The Americas and Greenland)

Nihilego [shiny encounter will be available] - June 15 to June 29

Heatran [shiny encounter will be available] - June 29 to July 6

Mega Raids in Pokemon GO (Starts at 10 am and ends at 10 am local time)

Mega Swampert [shiny encounter will be available] - June to June 15

Mega Sceptile [shiny encounter will be available] - June 15 to June 29

Unknown [shiny encounter will be available] - June 29 to July 6

Shadow Raids (Starts on June 10, available every weekend in June)

Shadow Articuno [shiny encounter will be available]

Research Breakthrough encounters (Starts on June 1 at 1 pm PDT and ends on September 1 at 1 pm PDT)

Sableye [shiny encounter will be available]

Beldum [shiny encounter will be available]

Audino [shiny encounter will be available]

Furfrou [shiny encounter will be available]

Goomy

Noibat [shiny encounter will be available]

The April Pokemon GO leaks shared that June will see the debut of Sandygast at a "beach festival," which will also feature "lots of crab Pokemon," a Solstice event followed by TGR Takeover, and a Fire & Dark event to conclude the month. Each of those leaks turned out to be true.

