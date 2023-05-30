Niantic announces Searching for Gold Research Day in Pokemon GO 

The Searching for Gold Research Day has been confirmed as one of the first Pokemon GO events in the upcoming Season 11 Hidden Gems. The Research Day will be held later this week for a duration of three hours. During the same, a plethora of featured pocket monsters will be available to be encountered when trainers complete event-themed Field Research tasks.

The upcoming Season 11 Hidden Gems will begin on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10 am local time, with the conclusion of Season 10 Rising Heroes. The new season will continue until Friday, September 1, 2023, at 10 am local time. The forthcoming themes revolve around the beach and the sea.

When will Searching for Gold Research Day take place in Pokemon GO?

Part of the Hidden Gems season, the Searching for Gold Research Day event will be held in Pokemon GO on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The official announcement quips that:

"The Pokémon featured in a special upcoming Research Day are worth more than their weight in gold!"

What are the Featured Pokemon during Searching for Gold Research Day?

When trainers complete event-themed Field Research tasks procured from PokeStops, they will be able to come across the following pocket monsters, with an increased chance to catch the shinies:

Caterpie (shiny encounter will be available)

Magikarp (shiny encounter will be available)

Nosepass (shiny encounter will be available)

Sableye (shiny encounter will be available)

Barboach (shiny encounter will be available)

What is the event bonus during Searching for Gold Research Day?

The event bonus that players will get to enjoy will see PokeStops sometimes turning gold without using a Golden Lure Module. For these PokeStops, Roaming Form Gimmighoul will not spawn, but trainers will have a chance to gather Gimmighoul Coins by spinning the disk.

What are the wild encounters during Searching for Gold Research Day?

The wild encounters that Pokemon GO players will frequently come across are as follows:

Weedle (shiny encounter will be available)

Bellsprout (shiny encounter will be available)

Poochyena (shiny encounter will be available)

Buizel (shiny encounter will be available)

Tympole (shiny encounter will be available)

Shelmet (shiny encounter will be available)

Stufful (shiny encounter will be available)

Lickitung (shiny encounter will be available) [rare encounter]

Azumarill [rare encounter]

Will there be an event-exclusive Timed Research during Searching for Gold Research Day?

Pokemon GO players will also be able to participate in an event-exclusive Timed Research questline, which will challenge players to complete more Field Research tasks.

They will need to purchase a ticket for the same from the in-game shop for US$1. The task must be completed and their rewards collected before Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 5 pm local time.

Niantic has also revealed the Water Festival: Beach Week event, slated to begin later next week. The occasion will mark the debuts of Sandygast, Palossand, and Shiny Clauncher in the popular AR title.

