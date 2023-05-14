Pokemon GO Battle Day Stardust (May 2023): Timed Researched tasks, event bonuses, active leagues, and more

The GO Battle Day Stardust is finally here for Pokemon GO trainers to dive into. The occasion brings along ticketed Timed Research tasks and a couple of event bonuses for players to grab and make use of. The active leagues for the GO Battle Day Stardust were also revealed earlier. The occasion champions the in-game battling and the GO Battle League, with trainers being able to showcase their prowess through their beasts in a skirmish.

The past week marked a number of notable events for Pokemon GO trainers. A Valorous Hero event began with the debuts of Mega Pinsir and Shiny Tapu Fini. The Regidrago Elite Raid's rerun was also held, with a special bundle goodie available for GMT+13 trainers.

On a sad note, The Silph Road announced a few days back that they were gradually shutting down operations. In its absence, Niantic is starting the Community Ambassador Program.

All you need to know about Pokemon GO Battle Day Stardust on May 14

The Pokemon GO Battle Day Stardust is being held on Sunday, May 14, from 12 am local time to 11.59 pm local time. The active leagues for the duration of the event are Ultra League and Sunshine Cup: Great League Edition. The event bonuses for the occasion are as follows:

4× Stardust from win rewards. (This does not include the end-of-set rewards and will not stack with the 3× Stardust bonus from Master League rotation weeks.)

The maximum number of sets you can play per day will be increased from five to 20—for a total of 100 battles—from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time.

The GO Battle Day Stardust allows trainers to purchase a ticket (for US$1 or an equivalent amount in local currency) for a battle-themed Timed Research quest. The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Pokemon GO Battle Day - Step 1 of 1

Battle in the GO Battle League 20 times - 4000x Stardust

Battle in the GO Battle League 40 times - 4000x Stardust

Battle in the GO Battle League 60 times - 4000x Stardust

Battle in the GO Battle League 80 times - 4000x Stardust

Battle in the GO Battle League 100 times - 4000x Stardust

Rewards: 3x Rare Candy, 5000x Stardust, 1x Star Piece

According to the Pokemon GO May 2023 content map, players also have an exciting weekend scheduled next week. The monthly Community Day will be held on Sunday, May 21, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time and will feature Fennekin.

