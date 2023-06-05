How to get Sandygast and Palossand in Pokemon GO

The two newest creatures in Pokemon GO are almost here. Hailing from the sunny paradise that is the Alola region, Sandygast and Palossand are two of the most unique Ghost-types in the franchise. This is partially due to these creatures possessing one of the rarest type combinations in the franchise.

With the summer months finally here, online games everywhere are rolling out their new summer events, and Niantic's popular mobile title is no exception. Alongside the debut of the Season of the Hidden Gems content updates, the first event of the month was also unveiled.

With every new creature that comes to the mobile game, there are bound to be groups of players who try to find ways to use them for competitive battling or raiding. Here's what you need to know about obtaining the two new creatures coming to Pokemon GO.

When are Sandygast and Palossand coming to Pokemon GO?

Palossand as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sandygast and Palossand will be joining the roster of Pokemon GO's catchable monsters starting on June 6. This will also mark the arrival of the Beach Week event in the game.

Since Sandygast is the base form of the evolutionary line, it will be easier to find. Sandygast has the best chance of being found by completing Special Research tasks, and it will also appear as a 1-star Raid Boss. As such, you may not be able to grind for a perfect Sandygast like you can with other creatures, since Sandygast will not be one of the creatures to receive a spawn rate boost.

Once you have a Sandygast in your collection, you will need to collect 50 Sandygast candies in order to evolve it into Palossand. Since Palossand is the final evolution in the line, this will be the pick that most players will want to use in competitive battles and raids.

Is Palossand good in Pokemon GO's PvP?

Palossand is a Ground and Ghost-type Pokemon. This is a very rare occurrence in the franchise since it is only shared by Golurk and Runerigas, two defensive behemoths in Pokemon GO. Since Defense is Palossand's highest stat in the main series, this will be reflected in the spin-off as well.

Palossand's potential stat distribution and its offensive typing could be exactly what the static metagame of the mobile game needs. Since Steel-types and Fighting-types are rampant in the Great League, this may be where Palossand shines.

With Medicham, Trevenant, Galarian Stunfisk, and many others being Pokemon GO's best picks in the Great League, Palossand will likely be a star performer in the tier as well. However, this could change depending on the moves Niantic chooses to give the ghastly sand castle. Overall, it is very likely that Palossand will be a good creature to use for PvP in Niantic's mobile title.

