Pokemon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover (March 2023): Shadow Regice, schedule, and more

Niantic has finally revealed everything about the upcoming iteration of the Team GO Rocket Takeover in Pokemon GO. The occasion will be part of the Let's GO event, featuring Giovanni changing his third pocket monster again. While he currently masters a shadow variant of Registeel, it is set to change to a similar variant of another Legendary Titan, Regice.

Team GO Rocket Takeover is a perennial threat in Pokemon GO, with trainers worldwide consistently facing Team GO Rocket Grunts, Leaders, and Boss. Their battle parties consist of shadow variants of normal pocket monsters, and trainers get an opportunity to catch one of them once they successfully defeat the NPC.

This article jots down all the available information for the March 2023 Team GO Rocket Takeover event in Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know about the March 2023 Team GO Rocket Takeover event in Pokemon GO

The Team GO Rocket Takeover event is scheduled to commence on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10 am local time and end on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Trainers will have many shadow pocket monsters to catch while also battling against Giovanni with Shadow Regice.

The official blurb for the upcoming Special Research story to save Shadow Regice is as follows:

"Giovanni’s icy demeanor is as chilling as ever, and this time his plot includes using Shadow Regice! A new Special Research story will be available at the beginning of this event. Progress through it to receive a Super Rocket Radar and chase down Giovanni!"

Trainers will be available to get their hands on this Special Research until the end of the Rising Heroes season on June 1, 2023, at 10 am local time. The event bonuses that Pokemon GO trainers will get to enjoy during the event are as follows:

Trainers will encounter Team GO Rocket at an increased rate at PokeStops and in balloons.

Trainers can utilize a Charged TM to make a Shadow Pokemon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

The official announcement for Team GO Rocket Takeover (March 2023) revealed that GO Rocket Grunts and leaders will sport different Shadow Pokemon from those they have been using. Lucky trainers can also catch Shiny Pokemon by defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts.

The following pocket monsters have been turned into shadow variants for the event:

Shadow Alolan Grimer

Shadow Phanpy

Shadow Treecko

Shadow Torchic

Shadow Drifloon

Upon defeating Team GO Rocket leaders, Pokemon GO trainers can get their hands on the unique 12km eggs. The egg hatches for these eggs are as follows:

Larvitar (shiny variant available)

Absol (shiny variant available)

Skorupi (shiny variant available)

Sandile [can only be found as 12km egg hatch]

Scraggy

Pawniard (shiny variant available) [can only be found as 12km egg hatch]

Vullaby (shiny variant available) [can only be found as 12km egg hatch]

Deino (shiny variant available)

Pancham [can only be found as 12km egg hatch]

Skrelp

Salandit [can only be found as 12km egg hatch]

Pokemon GO trainers can also get their hands on a Mysterious Component by completing an event-exclusive Field Research task.

