How to beat Arlo in Pokemon GO (March 2023)

Team Rocket Go has three leaders in Pokemon GO, one of whom is Arlo. Unlike Rocket Grunts, it is not particularly easy to defeat this character. However, knowing what pocket monsters he has on his team and what the best counters to them are can definitely be helpful in dealing with him.

You can find Arlo hiding in a Pokestop that he will take over in the game. You will have to find six Mysterious Components by beating Grunts to build a Rocket Radar that can be used to locate him.

The lineups used by Arlo, as well as the other Rocket bosses, Sierra and Cliff, keep changing every month. This keeps players on edge. It is important to note that they will also use Shadow forms of Pokemon, which have extra offensive power.

The key to winning battles against Arlo in Pokemon GO is to use high CP creatures with a type advantage. This article will mention the Pokemon that this character will have with him as well as make suggestions for what Pocket Monsters you can use to counter them.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

You have to beat Arlo in a three-phase battle in Pokemon GO

Arlo can have a different set of Pokemon for different players, but he will always start off with a Nidoran, which is a Poison type. Once you defeat this creature, you will have to face Crobat, Steelix, or Cradily. After knocking out the second Pocket Monster in his lineup, you will face Charizard, Scizor, or Armaldo.

Best team to defeat Arlo in March 2023

A team comprising Fighting, Rock, and Ground-type Pokemon, where they can use moves of this type, will give you the best chance of defeating Arlo's March 2023 lineup in Pokemon GO.

Fighting-type creatures are strong against all the Steel and Rock-types on his team. Ground-types can also take care of Rock, Steel, and Poison-type entities easily. Lastly, your Rock-type monster can defeat Crobat and Charizard with minimal difficulty, given their part-Flying typing.

The following sections contain suggestions for each phase of the battle regarding what Pokemon you should carry so that you can run through Arlo's team.

Phase 1

Arlo will start off with a Nidoran, which is a pure Poison-type.

Counters to Nidoran (weak to Ground and Psychic)

Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earthquake

Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega Swampert: Water Gun and Earthquake

Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike

Phase 2

Crobat, Steelix, or Cradily will be part of Arlo's second layer of offense.

Counters to Crobat (weak to Rock and Psychic)

Ryperior: Smackdown and Rock Wrecker

Aggron: Smackdown and Stone Edge

Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike

Counters to Steelix (weak to Fighting and Ground)

Mega Swampert: Water Gun and Earthquake

Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Infernape: Fire Spin and Close Combat

Counters to Cradily (weak to Fighting and Steel)

Infernape: Fire Spin and& Close Combat

Machamp: Counter and Cross Chop

Aggron: Iron Tail and Heavy Slam

Phase 3

One creature among Charizard, Scizor, and Armaldo will be the last creature in Arlo's Pokemon GO March lineup.

Counters to Charizard (weak to Rock and Water)

Ryperior: Smackdown and Rock Wrecker

Aggron: Smackdown and Stone Edge

Mega Swampert: Water Gun and Earthquake

Counters to Scizor (weak to Fire and Fighting)

Infernape: Fire Spin and Close Combat

Machamp: Counter and Cross Chop

Blaziken: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Counters to Armaldo (weak to Rock and Steel)

Aggron: Iron Tail and Heavy Slam

Mega Swampert: Water Gun and Earthquake

Probopass: Rock Throw and Magnet Bomb

Using a combination of these Pokemon and keeping in mind the types that have an advantage against each creature in Arlo's lineup will give you an easy win against him in Pokemon GO.

