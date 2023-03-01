How to beat Sierra in Pokemon GO (March 2023)

In Pokemon GO, you may encounter members of Team GO Rocket either riding in hot air balloons overhead or appearing in glitchy black PokeStops. Whenever you defeat one of them, you'll receive a Mysterious Component. Once you collect six of these components, they will merge to form a Rocket Radar, which locates a Team GO Rocket leader at random. The three leaders that you can find are Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo.

Certain Timed Research and Team GO Rocket Special Research assignments require you to defeat all three leaders. Upon completing the Team GO Rocket Special Research, you will be granted a Super Rocket Radar that allows you to locate the organization's infamous boss, Giovanni. Defeating Giovanni will earn you a Legendary Shadow Pokemon. With that said, given below is everything that you need to know about beating Sierra in Pokemon GO for the month of March.

Tips to beat Sierra in Pokemon GO this March 2023

To battle Sierra effectively in Pokemon GO, it's highly recommended that you use Ghost-type, Dark-type, or Fighting-type Pokémon, depending on what she has in her party. Sierra's party is more diverse than the other two leaders, making it challenging to counter her. Once you figure out her roster, you can prepare a different type of fighter for each of her Pokemon.

Sierra can have the following monsters on her roster this month:

First Phase

Beldum (Steel and Psychic-type)

At this stage, and potentially in the next two stages, you may want to consider utilizing a Fighting or Bug-type Pokemon to assist you in defeating Beldum. While it may appear counterintuitive to bring a fighter of these types against a Psychic-type like Beldum, its poor stats and lack of powerful Psychic-type moves means that it poses no significant threat in Pokemon GO.

Second Phase

Sharpedo (Water and Dark-type)

(Water and Dark-type) Lapras (Water and Ice-type)

(Water and Ice-type) Flygon (Ground and Dragon-type)

The fight's second phase can be challenging, as either Sharpedo, Lapras, or Flygon could be sent out to battle. Preparing against either Sharpedo or Lapras is advisable, as they are vulnerable to Fighting-type attacks. Pokemon such as Lucario, Machamp, or Pheromosa, which can use these moves, will be highly useful in defeating them. However, defeating Flygon can be problematic, as its typing is fairly unique amongst Sierra's monsters in Pokemon GO.

Having an Ice-type Pokemon on your team might be beneficial as a precautionary measure for Flygon. Having such a monster will also be useful when battling one of Sierra's potential allies in the third phase. Another excellent choice to counter Flygon in Pokemon GO is Weavile. Its secondary Dark type provides coverage against Beldum and Alakazam, who are part of Sierra's team in the final phase.

Third Phase

Houndoom (Dark and Fire-type)

(Dark and Fire-type) Alakazam (Psychic-type)

(Psychic-type) Shiftry (Grass and Dark-type)

The final stage of this fight is the most difficult one for many players. Coming up against Alakazam can be a challenging battle, especially if you mainly have Fighting-type Pokemon in your team. Fortunately, Houndoom and Shiftry are quite weak, and defeating them with a couple of Charged Attacks should be relatively easy.

Therefore, at this stage of the fight, Bug-type Pokemon such as Scizor or Pheromosa are amongst the most suitable options. It's recommended that you have a balanced team with at least one Pokemon of each of these types - Ice, Bug, and Fighting. For this particular battle in Pokemon GO, some great choices would be Weavile, Scizor, and Lucario.

