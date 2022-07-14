5 best Bug-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked

Although Bug-type Pokemon aren't usually well-regarded in Pokemon GO, it doesn't mean that some of them aren't great in battle. In fact, some of the best Bug Pokemon in the game can pack a punch in both PvE and PvP formats.

The list of the most powerful Bug-types has somewhat fluctuated throughout Pokemon GO's tenure. This remains true as the game's meta evolves for both PvE gym raids and PvP battle league formats.

Bug-type Pokemon will likely never reign supreme over the other types, but the best options in the typing are far from useless.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find five of the top Bug-type Pokemon that exist in the current meta.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Pinsir, Genesect and 3 other great Bug-types to use in Pokemon GO as of July 2022

5) Escavalier

Escavalier is a Bug/Steel-type Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though some trainers might argue that Scizor is a superior Steel/Bug-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, it truly comes down to the battle arena a trainer is focusing on.

While it's true that Scizor has a higher attack stat than Escavalier and a higher CP cap, Escavalier has an edge over Scizor in PvP situations. This is due to the array of moves it can learn, including the Fighting-type move Counter, which is widely considered the best Fighting-type Fast Move in the game.

Furthermore, Escavalier has a great array of Charged Moves of different types including Megahorn, Acid Spray, Drill Run and Aerial Ace. This gives it multiple advantages in type matchups that Scizor can't claim.

However, as a tradeoff, Escavalier is somewhat less impressive than Scizor in PvE raids. Both Pokemon are solid, but Escavalier has more longevity in PvP, while Bug-types rarely see use in PvE aside from the likes of Genesect and Mega Beedrill.

4) Pinsir

Pinsir's attack stat sets it apart from many (Image via Niantic)

Originally hailing from the Kanto region, Pinsir is well-known for its offensive capabilities. With attacks like Fury Cutter and X-Scissor, it can perform quite well in PvE raids.

Pinsir's utility is somewhat more limited in PvP, but it can serve a few purposes in Great and Ultra League when taking on certain Grass, Psychic and Dark-type Pokemon.

However, trainers will need to be careful, as Pinsir doesn't have much durability to speak of, making it a glass cannon not unlike other top Bug-types in the game.

If players want to gain a little extra offensive potential, Shadow Pinsir may also be an excellent option. However, its durability will be further reduced.

3) Heracross

A female Heracross in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Bug-types might be one of the weaker elemental types in Pokemon GO, but Heracross is doing its best to counter the narrative.

This Bug/Fighting-type Pokemon has impressive stats, with its maximum attack stat being its greatest asset. Its ability to use powerful Fighting and Bug-type moves like Close Combat and Megahorn gives it quite a bit of utility. This has made it a sleeper pick in both PvE raids and Battle League PvP, particularly Ultra and Master League, where it can use its high CP cap to its advantage.

2) Genesect

Genesect is a legendary Bug-type Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A time-tested Legendary Pokemon, Genesect's greatest power lies in its utility. The machinery that composes its body can be fitted with different drives, changing its learnable moves.

In Pokemon GO, trainers can use Genesect to great effect by picking the right elemental drive for the job.

Team Plasma's beloved Bug-type has remained one of the most powerful attackers in the Bug category.So far, nothing has happened to shake it from its high-ranking spot. It even has niche utility in Master League PvP, thanks to the various drives that give it counterpick potential.

1) Mega Beedrill

Mega Beedrill can dominate in favorable matchups (Image via Niantic)

Currently Pokemon GO's lone Bug-type Mega Evolution, Mega Beedrill doesn't quite stack up to its other mega counterparts. However, this doesn't mean it's useless.

Mega Beedrill sports a considerably high attack strength to make up for its relative lack of endurance. This makes it an efficient glass cannon Pokemon.

Trainers will have to pick their battles wisely when using Mega Beedrill, but the same can be said for nearly any Bug-type Pokemon.

As a Mega Evolution, Mega Beedrill also has the ability to empower certain Pokemon that join it in raids to some extent. This utility gives it extra viability in PvE, even if it can't step into Pokemon GO's battle league PvP format in most situations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far