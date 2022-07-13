5 strongest Fighting-type moves in Pokemon GO, ranked

Fighting-type Pokemon are among Pokemon GO's strongest attackers. This is due to their powerful array of moves and their high physical attack stats.

Considering there are quite a few Fighting-type moves in the game, it can be tricky to pick the right ones for a Pokemon's battle moveset.

Not all attacks are built equal. Some deal more damage while requiring more energy, and others are more energy-efficient and deal lesser damage.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find the hardest-hitting Fighting-type moves in the mobile title so far.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Flying Press, Close Combat and 3 other strong Fighting-type moves in Pokemon GO based on pure damage

5) Dynamic Punch

Machamp can savage opponents with Dynamic Punch (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A Fighting-type move compatible with different Pokemon, Dynamic Punch deals great damage and doesn't require as much energy as some of its counterparts. It deals 90 damage in PvE and PvP, making it an upper-tier damage attack.

Dynamic Punch's energy cost is 50. This makes it more expensive than Close Combat but without the debuff. It's still cheaper than Focus Blast and Aura Sphere. When used on the right Pokemon, like Shadow Machamp, Dynamic Punch can shatter an opponent's defenses.

It's important to note that because of Dynamic Punch's energy cost, it still isn't a Charged Move that can be used that often. Like many of the hardest-hitting moves, it will need to be used tactically and wisely to keep a trainer's damage per energy and damage per second in a solid place.

The last thing trainers want to do is expend Dynamic Punch on a shield or use it too early and be without it later on.

4) Flying Press

Pikachu Libre can utilize Flying Press (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the moment, Flying Press is a wrestling-oriented move only usable by Pikachu Libre. It's possible the move will be available for Hawlucha when it is released, but this rare variant of Pikachu is its only user at the moment.

The move deals a whopping 110 damage in PvE battles, but its damage drops off in PvP substantially, down to 90 overall.

However, it only costs 40 energy, making it cheaper than many of Pokemon GO's top Fighting-type moves. Considering this, players may want to consider using Flying Press if they acquire Pikachu Libre.

3) Aura Sphere

Aura Sphere is a Lucario-exclusive move (Image via Niantic)

Lucario is a dominant Fighting/Steel-type Pokemon in the main series and Pokemon GO. It also possesses a move unique to it known as Aura Sphere, where it fires the built-up energy within its body.

Aura Sphere hits the hardest when used in PvP as it deals 100 damage. However, it deals a reduced 90 damage in PvE situations.

This, by no means, makes Aura Sphere a bad move. It still hits very hard and requires less energy than Focus Blast. Lucario's durability should give trainers an opportunity to use the powerful move at least once per bout.

2) Close Combat

Hariyama, one user of Close Combat (Image via Niantic)

A well-known Fighting-type move in Pokemon and Pokemon GO, Close Combat is something of a double-edged sword when used. However, it deals 100 damage in both PvE and PvP environments, making it considerably consistent.

The major drawback to the move is that it reduces the user's defense stat by two stages for the current battle. If it is misused, players will likely be fighting at a disadvantage with a slightly hobbled Pokemon. However, when applied tactfully, this move can devastate targets in a single attack.

1) Focus Blast

Gengar is equipped with Focus Blast in PvP (Image via Niantic)

Currently Pokemon GO's hardest-hitting Fighting-type move, Focus Blast deals 140 damage in PvE and 150 in PvP. It takes a considerable amount of energy to build up, but it has plenty of active frames, making it difficult to dodge.

The move is best used when the opponent is unshielded, as its large energy cost can make repeat usage in one fight quite difficult. However, Pokemon GO trainers can't complain about the final damage result, especially when dealt to Pokemon that are weak to Fighting-type moves.

