How to cook Poison Shiny Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Pokemon are something that every Scarlet and Violet player would like to collect as they discover the various secrets of Paldea. However, Shiny versions are tough to come by in the game. They have a meager encounter rate, making them much rarer than some of the legendary pocket monsters you will find in the titles.

However, there are certain things that you will be able to do to increase your encounter chances with Shiny Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, with one of the most effective ways would be to consume a Shiny Sandwich of particular elements.

Shiny Sandwiches for every element type in the game will significantly increase the encounter rate that you will have of Shiny Pokemon of that particular type. One Sandwich that many players are having trouble making is the Poison Shiny Sandwich. The following guide will cover making it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Cooking Poison Shiny Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you wish to improve your chances of catching Shiny Poison-type Pokemon, then Poison Shiny Sandwiches are something you will be required to make now and then in the game.

Hence, to be able to make the Poison variant of Shiny Sandwich in the Scarlet and Violet, you will be required to:

Get your hands on Noodles x1 and Salty Herba Mystica X2. These are the only two ingredients you will need to cook the sandwich. However, obtaining the ingredients themselves is a rather tricky task. There will be a few things that you will need to do to get them.

The Herba Mystica is one of the most challenging resources to obtain in Scarlet and Violet. You will not find it out in the wild but rather get it as a reward for defeating some of the most complex encounters in the game. You must complete 5-6 Star Raids to get a Herba Mystica. Any Raid lower than this difficulty will not net you the item.

For the Noodles, you can get your hands on them by making your way to Mesagoza. While this item is something you will be able to obtain by just exploring Paldea, the best way to go about getting them, however, will be to buy it directly from the Sure Cans Shop in Mesagoza. It will cost you 280 Poke Dollars per Noodle.

Once you have obtained the ingredients in Scarlet and Violet, you can make the sandwich during one of your picnic sessions. Consuming it then will significantly improve your chances of encountering Shiny Poison-Type Pokemon.

As the meal power will only last for 30 minutes, it’s best to consume only the sandwich if you are in an area that sees a fair amount of spawn for Poison-type Pokemon.

Shiny Sandwiches are the only way to improve your encounter rate with Shiny Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. You can even use the Shiny Charm on top of the meal power to increase the encounter rate significantly.

