How to cook Shiny Ice Sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a big catalog of shiny Pocket Monsters that you will be able to catch as you explore the vast open world of Paldea.

However, shiny variants of a Pokemon are one of the hardest to encounter in the game. They have an incredibly rare appearance chance, and it takes players a great amount of luck and chance to be able to get their hands on them in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

However, there are certain things you can do to increase the encounter chances of shiny Pokemon, and one of the most effective ways of doing so will be to cook and consume a Shiny Sandwich.

There are Shiny Sandwiches for every element in the game, with the Shiny Ice Sandwich allowing you to have a higher chance of encountering the shiny variants of Ice Pokemon in the wild.

However, making a Shiny Ice Sandwich is a bit complicated, which is why today’s guide will go over how you will be able to make a Shiny Ice Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Cooking a Shiny Ice Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As mentioned, a Shiny Sandwich is one of the core items in the game which will allow you to have a much higher encounter rate with a Shiny variant of a Pokemon of that element.

To make the Ice variant of a Shiny Sandwich, you will be required to:

Get your hands on 1x Klawf Stick, and 2x Salty Herba Mystica. As these are the two core ingredients of the food item, you will be required to get your hands on the item if you wish to make the Shiny Ice Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

You will be able to make it during one of the picnic sessions you chose to have in the wild of Paldea. Upon making and then consuming it, you will then have a much higher chance of encountering Shiny Ice Pokemon.

Herba Mystica is some of the hardest and rarest resources to come by in the game. The only good way to go about obtaining them will be to take part in terra Raids. However make sure that these are 5-6 Star Raids, as the lower-level ones will not be providing you with a Herba Mystica.

You will be able to purchase a Klawf Stick at the Aquiesta Supermarket in Levincia. The town is home to the Pokemon Gym Leader, Lono. Here the Klawf Stick will sell for 500 Pokedollars a piece.

Once, you consume the sandwich, the meal power of encountering more shiny Ice Pokemon will be active for 30 minutes. It’s important that you not waste the buff, and only consume it once you are specifically out looking for shinies in the snowy areas of Paldea.

Shiny Pokemon are indeed something that many Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players would like to have in their collection. However, their encounter rate is incredibly low, and you will not be able to get your hands on shinies all that easily.

Shiny variants of sandwiches are some of the best ways to improve the rate along with other items like the Shiny Charm.

