How to obtain the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Pokemon are incredibly rare in Scarlet and Violet, with one of the lowest encounter percentages.

However, these Pokemon variants are incredibly valuable in trading, which is why many in the community are scouring every single nook and cranny of Paldea to get the Shiny variant of each Pocket Monster in the game.

The encounter odds of facing a shiny Pokemon in the wild is 1/4096. However, you can improve the odds by either eating a particular type of food or possessing an item.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series. Your adventures in the Paldea region begin today!Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series. #PokemonScarlet #PokemonViolet are available now! Your adventures in the Paldea region begin today!Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series. #PokemonScarlet & #PokemonViolet are available now! https://t.co/MqNI8GAGod

One such item that will help the Shiny encounter rate is the Shiny Charm, which will bring the probability to 1/1365.57.

While it does not vastly improve the encounter rate, it is still a significant bump up, which is why it is recommended for every Pokedex completionist. However, the item isn’t exactly something you can get your hands on through normal means.

Today’s guide will therefore go over how you will be able to obtain the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Obtaining the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Shiny Charm is one of the hardest items you can obtain in the game, as the requisites for it will make you grind Scarlet and Violet for hours. Here's how to get it:

You will be able to get your hands on the charm from Professor Jacq only after you have completed your entire Pokedex. You will have to catch and even evolve all the Pokemon available in Paldea to obtain the item.

To make matters harder, if you have just one version of the game, like Scarlet, you will be required to get Paradox, Regional, and Legendary Pokemon exclusive to Violet. The vice versa is applicable if you are playing Violet.

Once you have your hands on all the Pokemon the two versions will offer, you will need to make your way to the Academy in Mesagoza city and then head to the Biology Lab by interacting with the desk.

Professor Jacq will then go through your Pokedex to check whether you have collected all Scarlet and Violet Pokemon. Once he confirms that you have indeed been able to register all the Pokemon in the games, he will automatically hand over the Shiny Charm to you.

Completing the Pokedex in Scarlet and Violet

The best way to register all the Pokemon in your Pokedex will be to start by catching and evolving every Pokemon you see. While it might not look like the most feasible option, you will have to invest in the grind to max your Pokedex, as there is no other way.

Apart from catching and evolving, you can also invest some time and resources in trading with friends and the various NPCs out there in Paldea. By trading, you will be able to get your hands on some of the rarer Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet and acquire the Paradox, Regional, and Legendary versions of the alternate title.

Poll : 0 votes