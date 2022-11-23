Fact Check: Can you catch a Titan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

There are multiple storylines that you will be able to follow in your quest to complete the main narrative of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

One main questline is the Path of Legends, where you will be made to scour the open world of Paldea and search for the incredibly rare Herba Mystica with Arven. However, access to the plant is protected by Titan Pokemon, who seem to have gorged on the resource and grown incredibly big in size and significantly more powerful.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Not only are these foes quite difficult to take down, but they are also impossible to catch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unfortunately, there is no way for you to catch a Titan Pokemon in the games.

When a Pokemon is in its Titan form, you will not be able to catch it with a Poke Ball, even if its health is low and is severely weakened. Moreover, once you beat the Titan, it will instantly disappear, leaving you with no opportunity to catch it.

You can catch normal versions of Titan Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet instead

Titan Pokemon may be out of reach in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but you can still catch regular versions of them in the games.

There are currently five Titans that you will need to take down to complete the Path of Legends in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They are:

Stony Cliff Titan (Klawf)

Open Sky Titan (Bombirdier)

Lurking Steel Titan (Orthworm)

Quaking Earth Titan (Great Tusk/Iron Treads)

False Dragon Titan (Dondozo and Tatsugiri)

As mentioned earlier, you will not be able to catch any of the Titan variants of the Pokemon. However, you will be able to capture their regular versions. One of the best ways to catch these regular versions is to make your way back to the spot where you found their Titan variants.

For example, you will find a lot of Klawf in the area where you fought the Stony Cliff Titan. Orthworms can also be found in the majority of the regions in Paldea, while Bombirdier can be located in the area where you defeated the Open Sky Titan.

The normal versions of the defeated Titans will have a mark on them. Interacting with them will start a battle where you can catch them after they are weakened.

It’s important to note that the only regular Pokemon you won't find easily after beating their Titan forms are the Donphan variants. The Great Tusk and the Iron Treads can only be found in Area Zero, which is not something that you will be allowed access to right off the bat. However, they can still be caught.

Another thing to note is that the regular versions of Titan Pokemon come in different sizes in Scarlet and Violet. This means that while you won't be able to catch a Titan Pokemon, you can still capture a regular variant that is larger than usual.

