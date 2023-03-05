How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO (March 2023)

One of the perennial villains players can encounter in Pokemon GO is the treacherous boss of Team GO Rocket, Giovanni. The iconic character is a pretty well-known face among the Pokemon faithful. He has appeared in multiple story arcs, along with his trusted Persian.

Coming to the villain's presence in Pokemon GO, it isn't easy to encounter Giovanni in Niantic's popular AR title for trainers. They will have to defeat enough Team GO Rocket Grunts to encounter the three Team GO Rocket Leaders and then get the Super Rocket Radar from completing the requisite quest to have the opportunity to encounter Giovanni.

Team GO Rocket Leader Giovanni in Pokemon GO (March 2023): Weaknesses and best counters

Once you have gotten your hands on a Super Rocket Radar, players will have to equip the same. Finding Giovanni at PokeStops, controlled by Team GO Rockets, is tricky as trainers can encounter Decoy Grunts pretending to be Giovanni. They can also encounter Giovanni in the Rocket Balloon spawns when the Super Rocket Radar is equipped.

The first phase of Giovanni's battle - Persian (Image via Pokemon GO)

Once players have found the Team GO Rocket boss and started a battle with them, they need to remember the possible pocket monsters that Giovanni can use for that month. His first choice will always be his pet Persian. The Classy Cat Pokemon is a Normal-type pocket monster from Generation I that evolves from Meowth.

It is vulnerable to Fighting-type moves. The viable pocket monsters that Pokemon GO players can use against it in the fight are as follows:

Lucario knows Counter and Aura Sphere

Machamp that knows Counter and Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr knows Counter and Dynamic Punch

Terrakion that knows Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Pheromosa that knows Low Kick and Focus Blast

The second phase of Giovanni's battle - Nidoking, Cloyster, and Garchomp (Image via Pokemon GO)

The second choice for Giovanni for March 2023 consists of three possible pocket monsters - Nidoking, Cloyster, and Garchomp.

A dual-type Poison- and Ground-type pocket monster from Generation I, Nidoking evolves from Nidorino. Given its typing, trainers should consider using Psychic- and Ice-type moves. The viable pocket monsters that Pokemon GO players can use against it in the fight are as follows:

Glaceon knows Ice Shard and Avalanche

Hoopa (Unbound) that knows Confusion and Psychic

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen), that knows Ice Fang and Avalanche

Mewtwo that knows Confusion and Psychic

Deoxys (Attack) Zen Headbutt and Psycho Boost

Introduced in Generation I, Cloyster is a dual-type pocket monster sporting Water- and Ice-type that evolves from Shellder. It is weak against Grass-, Thunder- and Fighting-type moves. The viable pocket monsters that Pokemon GO players can use against it in the fight are as follows:

Kartana knows Razor Leaf and Leag Blade

Xurkitree, that knows Thunder Shock and Discharge

Terrakion that knows Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Pheromosa that knows Low Kick and Focus Blast

Lucario knows Counter and Aura Sphere

Garchomp is a pseudo-legendary pocket monster from Generation IV that sports the Dragon- and Ground- dual typing. It evolves from Gabit. Trainers can use Ice- and Dragon-type moves to counter Garchomp. The viable pocket monsters that Pokemon GO players can use against it in the fight are as follows:

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen), that knows Ice Fang and Avalanche

Kyurem (Black) knows Dragon Tail and Blizzard

Mamoswine knows Powder Snow and Avalanche

Weavile, that knows Ice Shard and Avalanche

Glaceon knows Frost Breath and Avalanche

The third phase of Giovanni's battle - Registeel (Image via Pokemon GO)

The final pocket monster that Giovanni will use for March 2023 is Registeel. Provided trainers can beat him, they will have a chance to catch the Shadow Legendary Titan Pokemon. It is a Steel-type pocket monster from Generation III.

Fire-, Fighting-, and Ground-type moves will be super effective against the Legendary Pokemon. The viable pocket monsters that players against it are as follows:

Reshiram knows Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Terrakion that knows Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Reshiram, that knows Fire Fang and Overheat

Pheromosa that knows Low Kick and Focus Blast

Lucario knows Counter and Aura Sphere

Chandelure that knows Fire Spin and Overheat

If you get defeated by Giovanni, don't fret. They can recuperate quickly and rechallenge the Team GO Rocket boss. Players will love to get their hands on a Shadow Registeel, even though it is not as good as Shadow Mewtwo in battles in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO trainers can currently engage in the first event of Season 10, Rising Heroes. Catch Mastery is on March 5, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm local time, focusing on certain Fighting-type pocket monsters. It also features an event-exclusive Timed Research quest where players can encounter 40 Hitmontop.

