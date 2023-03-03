How to beat all Team GO Rocket grunts in Pokemon GO (March 2023)

Since Pokemon GO's Team GO Rocket Takeover earlier this year, the villainous organization's footsoldiers have altered their battle teams. Though many grunts still adhere to an overall elemental type, trainers can expect to see different Shadow Pokemon during battles.

Though some of the faces on PvE teams may be different, the principle of defeating them remains the same. Pokemon GO trainers will need a solid group of high-CP-and-quality-IV-stat creatures that can counter a grunt's squad based on its chosen element. Including the Giovanni Decoy grunt, there are a total of 21 different foes of this type to counter, each with its own specific team.

Fortunately, these Team GO Rocket foot soldiers aren't too bright and will inform players as to what type of team they intend to use.

Countering each current Rocket grunt team in Pokemon GO

Team GO Rocket grunts aren't too tough to overcome in Pokemon GO with a little foreknowledge (Image via Niantic)

Given the variety of different grunts that trainers can battle in Pokemon GO, having teams to counter each of them can be a somewhat time-consuming process. Fortunately, compared to Team GO Rocket's boss and leaders, these enemies are hardly a threat to most trainers that prepare for them.

By examining the quote that a grunt utters before a battle, gamers can instantly figure out which elemental type needs to be countered, giving Pokemon GO players a substantial advantage before the fight even begins.

All quotes and elemental counters for Team GO Rocket grunts in Pokemon GO

Don't tangle with us! (Grass) - Counter with Fire, Ice, and Flying-types.

- Counter with Fire, Ice, and Flying-types. You're gonna be frozen in your tracks. (Ice) - Counter with Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel-types.

- Counter with Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel-types. These waters are treacherous! (Water) - Counter with Electric and Grass-types.

- Counter with Electric and Grass-types. Do you know how hot Pokemon fire breath can get? (Fire) - Counter with Water, Ground, and Rock-types.

- Counter with Water, Ground, and Rock-types. Go, my super Bug Pokemon! (Bug) - Counter with Flying, Fire, and Rock-types.

- Counter with Flying, Fire, and Rock-types. Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power? (Psychic) - Counter with Bug, Ghost, and Dark-types.

- Counter with Bug, Ghost, and Dark-types. Get ready to be shocked! (Electric) - Counter with Ground-types.

- Counter with Ground-types. Let's rock and roll! (Rock) - Counter with Water, Grass, and Ground-types.

- Counter with Water, Grass, and Ground-types. Battle against my Flying-type Pokemon! (Flying) - Counter with Rock, Electric, and Ice-types.

- Counter with Rock, Electric, and Ice-types. You're no match for my iron will! (Steel) - Counter with Fire and Ground-types.

- Counter with Fire and Ground-types. Check out my cute Pokemon! (Fairy) - Counter with Poison and Steel-types.

You'll be defeated into the ground! (Ground) - Counter with Grass, Water, and Ice-types.

- Counter with Grass, Water, and Ice-types. This buff physique isn't just for show! (Fighting) - Counter with Psychic, Flying, and Fairy-types.

- Counter with Psychic, Flying, and Fairy-types. Normal does not mean weak. (Normal) - Counter with Fighting-types.

- Counter with Fighting-types. Coiled and ready to strike! (Poison) - Counter with Psychic and Ground-types.

- Counter with Psychic and Ground-types. Wherever there is light, there is also shadow. (Dark) - Counter with Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-types.

- Counter with Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-types. Ke...ke...ke...ke...ke...ke! (Ghost) - Counter with Dark and Ghost-types.

- Counter with Dark and Ghost-types. Don't bother - I've already won! Get ready to be defeated! Winning is for winners! (No Set Type) - Counter this current lineup with Fighting, Electric, Ice, Ghost, Poison, and Steel-types.

- Counter this current lineup with Fighting, Electric, Ice, Ghost, Poison, and Steel-types. ROAR! ...How'd that sound? (Dragon) - Counter with Fairy, Ice, and Dragon-types.

- Counter with Fairy, Ice, and Dragon-types. These waters are treacherous! (Water, Magikarp, and Gyarados only) - Counter with Electric-types.

- Counter with Electric-types. Giovanni Decoy Grunt (no set type) - Counter this current team with Fighting and Fire-types.

As long as Pokemon GO trainers have moves and creatures of the types listed above to counter each grunt's team, they should be in great shape before the battle even begins.

However, it's worth noting that all Shadow Pokemon receive a buff to their damage output. Fortunately, the same perk also lowers their durability, meaning if trainers can deal enough Super Effective damage quickly, they can reduce their opponent's potential to pose a threat.

