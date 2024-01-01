How to get Purified Gems and Shards in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO has various useful items you can bring to Raids, including Purified Gems. However, Shards cannot be carried but can be used to create the former. They're as essential as Revives and Berries, but their effect has a different implication, notably the most important one. The resource is only valuable in Shadow Raids and has no usage in raids like 5-star and Mega.

The fundamental reason is that Purified Gem subdues the rage of a Shadow Pokemon. The hearts of Mega Pokemon and Legendaries are pure.

Niantic mobile game players expect to collect Shards and Purified Gems during the New Year 2024. Shadow Moltres is returning to Shadow Raids, and you need these items to boost your winning chances. That said, here is everything you need to know about these resources.

How to get Shadow Shards in Pokemon GO

Beat Rocket Members (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Shards can be obtained in Pokemon GO by defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts and Leaders, as well as winning the Shadow Raids. The more battles you win, the more Gem Pieces you come across.

Here is the number of Shards you can get per encounter:

GO Rocket Grunts: One Shard

GO Rocket Leaders: Three Shards

GO Rocket Boss, Giovanni: Four Shards

Shadow Raids: Up to Five

The best way to get Shadow Shards is to beat a Shadow Raid Boss. However, you are not guaranteed to get 5 Shadow Gem Pieces per encounter. Sometimes, the raid might reward you with fewer items.

How to make Purified Gems

Combine 4 Shards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Purified Gems can be created using a Shard Refiner on Shadow Shards in Pokemon GO. You’ll need four shards to make one gem. After you have collected the required items, Professor Willow will convert the materials for you. Remember, you can’t get a Shard Refiner; the item is exclusive to the Professor.

Let’s learn how much you can earn:

Beating Giovanni grants Four Shards: One Gem

Defeating Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra grants Nine Shards: 2.25 Gems

Beating Grunts reward One Shard: 0.25 Gems

Winning Shadow Raids give up to 5 Shards: 1.25 Gems

You’ll have made 4.75 Purifed Gems if you win all Pokemon Battles. To make it five, you will have to beat Grunts again. It’s up to you how you want to earn more of these resources. Shadow Raids is still the best way to get the item.

What are Shadow Shards and Purified Gems

Necessary Items for Shadow Raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Shards are gem pieces required to create Purified Gems in Pokemon GO. While you can get the latter using the former, you cannot get the former using the latter. Also, you cannot reverse engineer Shards once they go through Shard Refiner to become a Gem.

You can carry up to 10 Purified Gems in your item bag. The effect of this item will allow you to subdue the enraged Shadow Pokemon. Whenever the Raid Boss enters this state, its Attack and Defense stats increase. This means your counter will take more damage. Thus, Purified Gem is essential in Pokemon GO Shadow Raids.