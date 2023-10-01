How to solo defeat Shadow Moltres in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids

Pokemon GO has a lot to offer to players this October. The season of Adventures Abound is bringing back Shadow Moltres in Shadow Raids. This Shadow form of the Legendary fire-type bird will take over the gym as a five-star raid boss. It will be available this season during weekends, similar to Shadow Zapdos raids of the past. Although this opportunity is excellent to get the Flame Pokemon, how will you beat it solo?

You cannot use Remote Raid Passes to partake in Shadow Raids. For this reason, you must visit the gym in person. You can participate in this raid solo or with your friends. If you have difficulty finding partners or wish to take on the challenge on your own, here are a few tips to defeat Shadow Moltres in Pokemon GO.

Note: The suggestions in this article are based on simulations under ideal conditions, and the results may vary based on a variety of factors.

How to beat Shadow Moltres raid solo in Pokemon GO?

Shadow Moltres is weather boosted by Sunny and Windy weather (Image via Niantic/Serebi)

To bring down Shadow Moltres, you need to know about its weaknesses, resistance, and type. It's a Fire and Flying-type monster that is weak to Rock, Electric, and Water-type attacks. It resists Bug, Fairy, Grass, Fighting, Steel, Ground, and Fire-type. You needn't worry about its resistance when solo raiding.

The maximum Pokemon GO Combat Power (CP) of Shadow Moltres can reach up to 3917 at Level 50. It has an attack-centric stat spread of 251 Attack, 181 Defense, and 207 Stamina. Remember, the boss will have a boosted power level and can enter an enraged mode during the raids. The weather conditions favorable to its dual typing will increase its CP.

Therefore, it would be ideal to include entities that deal significant damage and withstand Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) attacks from this Raid Boss.

How to counter Shadow Moltres in Pokemon GO raids?

Use best performing move types (Image via Niantic)

The ideal team must include all Level 50 counters. The perfect possible counter any solo raiders can use is Shadow Rhyperior. Its best movesets, Smack Down and Rock Wrecker, are both Rock-type attacks that dish out 61.89 Damage Per Second (DPS), which is super effective against Shadow Moltres.

Shadow Moltres' specialty is its attacking power. Thus, going solo into this Pokemon GO raid means your team should be incredibly bulky and offensive. The best follow-ups would be Mega Diancie, Mega Tyranitar, and Mega Aerodactyl, with their best movepool. Including them in your party improves your probability of emerging victorious.

The sixth monster you can add to your battle roster is the Rock and Dark-type Shadow Tyranitar. Since Shadow Moltres is weak against its typing, you can utilize its Attack and Stamina power to gain an advantage.

These monsters will faint several times during the battle, so it is wise to stock up many Max Revives. The Raid Boss has the power to enter into an enraged form during the battle. In such a case, you need to use Purified Gems to calm it down.

The counters mentioned above may help you take down Shadow Moltres in five-star Shadow Raids. Although you can challenge the boss solo, tackling this raid with your friends would be much better.