Pokemon GO CP calculator guide

Since its release in 2016, Pokemon GO has become incredibly popular worldwide, drawing in a number of trainers who are excited to capture various Pokemon. One of the factors that make the game so appealing is the Combat Power (CP) system, which determines how strong your Pokemon are in battles. CP plays a role behind the scenes and can greatly impact your success in battles.

In this guide, we will explore what CP is, how it is calculated and influenced, and provide you with tools to help you maximize your Pokemon's abilities.

Pokemon GO guide to understanding CP

What is CP in Pokemon GO?

How to find your Pokemon's CP (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Combat Power (CP) serves as an indicator of a Pokemon's battle prowess. It plays a role in assessing your Pokemon's performance during Gym Battles, Raid Battles, and Trainer Battles. The higher the CP, the more damage your Pokemon can deal and withstand in battle.

What affects CP in Pokemon GO?

You can check IVs in game using the appraisal feature (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Several factors influence a Pokemon's CP in Pokemon GO:

Base Stats : Each Pokemon species has its own base stats for Attack, Defense, and Stamina. These base stats play a significant role in determining a Pokemon's CP.

: Each Pokemon species has its own base stats for Attack, Defense, and Stamina. These base stats play a significant role in determining a Pokemon's CP. Individual Values (IVs) : IVs are hidden values that represent a Pokemon's genetics and determine its growth potential for every individual creature. This means two sets of the same species can have different IVs. IVs affect a Pokemon's CP by adding bonus points to its base stats. There are three IVs: Attack, Defense, and Stamina, and each can range from 0 to 15.

: IVs are hidden values that represent a Pokemon's genetics and determine its growth potential for every individual creature. This means two sets of the same species can have different IVs. IVs affect a Pokemon's CP by adding bonus points to its base stats. There are three IVs: Attack, Defense, and Stamina, and each can range from 0 to 15. Level : A Pokemon's level also affects its CP. As you power up and level up a Pokemon, its CP will increase. The maximum level cap varies depending on your trainer's level, but it's typically 50 (at the time of this writing).

: A Pokemon's level also affects its CP. As you power up and level up a Pokemon, its CP will increase. The maximum level cap varies depending on your trainer's level, but it's typically 50 (at the time of this writing). Species: Different Pokemon species have varying CP multipliers, so even if two Pokemon have the same stats and IVs, their CP may differ based on their species.

Calculating CP in Pokemon GO

Calculating CP in Pokemon GO involves a somewhat complex formula, but it can be simplified for practical use. Here's a basic way to calculate CP:

A = (Base Attack + IV Attack) * CP Multiplier

B = (Base Defense + IV Defense) * CP Multiplier

C = (Base Stamina + IV Stamina) * CP Multiplier

CP = (A * B^0.5 * C^0.5 * CP Multiplier^2) / 10

Base Attack, Base Defense, and Base Stamina are the Pokemon's base stats that apply generally to every species of that creature.

and are the Pokemon's base stats that apply generally to every species of that creature. IV Attack , IV Defense , and IV Stamina are the unique individual values for Attack, Defense, and Stamina, respectively, that vary between creatures.

, , and are the unique individual values for Attack, Defense, and Stamina, respectively, that vary between creatures. CP Multiplier is a constant value that depends on the Pokemon's level. You can easily find them online.

To make CP calculations easier, many online tools and apps are available that can provide you with a Pokemon's CP based on its species, level, and IVs. Some of these include PokemonGoInfo and GamePress. You can enter your Pokemon's details, and these tools will generate CP for you.

Maximizing CP in Pokemon GO

To maximize your Pokemon's CP and combat effectiveness, follow these tips:

Prioritize High IVs : Focus on catching or hatching Pokemon with high IVs, as they have the potential for the highest CP.

: Focus on catching or hatching Pokemon with high IVs, as they have the potential for the highest CP. Evolve Strategically : Consider the CP multipliers for each species before evolving a Pokemon. Evolving first and then powering up can be more efficient in some cases.

: Consider the CP multipliers for each species before evolving a Pokemon. Evolving first and then powering up can be more efficient in some cases. Use Stardust and Candy Wisely : Stardust and Candy are valuable resources needed to power up and evolve Pokemon. Use them selectively on your strongest and most useful Pokemon.

: Stardust and Candy are valuable resources needed to power up and evolve Pokemon. Use them selectively on your strongest and most useful Pokemon. Learn Type Matchups: Understanding type advantages and disadvantages is key to winning battles efficiently. Choose Pokemon with type advantages over your opponents.

Combat Power (CP) is a fundamental aspect of Pokemon GO that affects your Pokemon's performance in battle. By understanding the factors that influence CP and using tools to calculate it accurately, you can become a more strategic and successful Pokemon trainer.

Remember that while CP is essential, it's not the only factor that determines battle outcomes. A well-considered moveset and battle strategy are equally important in your journey to becoming a Pokemon master.