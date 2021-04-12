With a selection of some of the finest Pokemon in Pokemon GO, the highest max CP mon is sure to be quite exceptional.

As a quick note, this list will not be taking Mega Evolutions or Primal Reversions into account. These forms may give sizable boosts to a Pokemon's CP, but they are ultimately temporary and require certain raids or events to be usable. This list will focus on permanent max CP rather than temporary and limited boosts.

Top 5 Pokemon with the highest Max CP in Pokemon GO

#5 - Groudon

Groudon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Groudon shares a max CP of 4,652 at level 50 with its legendary playmate, Kyogre. They also have the exact same stats here in Pokemon GO.

Groudon ends up behind Kyogre by having both a less effective typing and a less effective moveset. Sure, mono-Ground is a decent offensive type as well as being the only type to be effective against Electric-type Pokemon. But it resists fewer types and is weak to more types than a mono-Water-type- not to mention that a mono-Water-type should win that fight any day of the week.

But with that said, Groudon still boasts some powerful moves (even if many of its best options don't get STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus)) and amazing stats.

#4 - Kyogre

Kyogre (Image via Niantic)

Since Kyogre already has a short run-down in Groudon's section, this will be brief.

Kyogre's got a very solid moveset and even options for diversity with Ice Beam. The stats are exceptional as well. And with its relatively safe mono-water-typing, Kyogre is a decent pick for many line-ups even without its max CP of 4,652.

#3 - Mewtwo

Mewtwo (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mewtwo is an exceptionally incredible Pokemon. Not only does it boast a max CP of 4,724, but it possesses two distinct Mega Evolutions (not that those matter for this list).

On top of all that, Mewtwo's potential moveset is insanely diverse for Pokemon GO, within its ten potential Charge Moves, it has access to seven different types.

Yes, its most effective Charge Move is a simple Psychic-type move for STAB, but that doesn't mean the other moves are useless. Under the right circumstances, pulling out a Shadow Ball or Thunderbolt could devastate an unsuspecting opponent.

#2 - Regigigas

Regigigas (Image via Game Freak)

Regigigas is an absolute titan, landing at an absurd 4,903 max CP at level 50. And the potential damage output from its STAB moves that are rarely resisted is absolutely devastating.

Unfortunately, Regigigas is no longer able to be caught and Niantic has not released any plans to give players another opportunity to secure the continental Pokemon at this point in time. But its monumental max CP has earned Regigigas a place in the annals of Pokemon GO history.

#1 - Slaking

Slaking (Image via Niantic)

This is not the Pokemon anyone was expecting to be the big boss of Pokemon GO. Slaking is the singular Pokemon in the entire game (as of 11 April 2021) with a max CP of over 5,000. Its max cp at level 50 is 5,010.

To hold such incredulous stats despite not even being a pseudo-legendary Pokemon, let alone a legendary, is unbelievable. Yet here it is, in all of its truant glory.

Unfortunately, Slaking is severely held back since its only Quick move is Yawn, which does 0 damage and gives only 8.8 energy recharge per second. At least Slaking has its ridiculous stats to fall back on to make it a useful Pokemon.