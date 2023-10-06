How to solo defeat Guzzlord in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Guzzlord is one of the Ultra Beasts from the Generation VII main series games and was released in Pokemon GO in November 2023. This horrific-looking creature is returning to Niantic's mobile game as a five-star raid boss to kick off the Halloween season in the game. It will be available from 10 am local time on October 6, 2023, to 10 am local time on October 20, 2023.

Many trainers might be interested in knowing if Guzzlord can be defeated as a solo trainer in Pokemon GO. The answer is yes, provided you have ideal counters that have been powered up to their maximum potential.

This guide gives you an overview of the dangers Guzzlord poses and what creatures will help you overwhelm the Ultra Beast.

Note: The suggestions in this article are based on simulations under ideal conditions, and the results may vary based on various factors.

All you need to know about defeating Guzzlord raid solo in Pokemon GO

Guzzlord is a Dragon and Dark-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO. This means it is weak to Bug, Fighting, Dragon, Ice, and Fairy-type attacks. Of these, the Ultra Beast takes double super effective damage from Fairy-type attacks, which is the focus of this solo guide.

Guzzlord is one of the bulkiest creatures in Pokemon GO, with a Stamina stat of 440. Unfortunately, it has neither the Attack (188) nor the Defense (99) stats to back this massive HP pool up. In fact, its 5-star raid boss CP comes to only 26,545. This makes it extremely vulnerable to the barrage of Fairy-type attacks.

What makes matters worse for Guzzlord is the fact that it has access to mostly Dragon and Dark-type attacks, with its only coverage being Sludge Bomb. This is one more reason why Fairy-type Pocket Monsters thrive against Guzzlord.

A core consisting of Mega Gardevoir and Shadow Gardevoir, knowing Charm and Dazzling Gleam, should be the basis of your team. Along with them, you should have a combination of the following creatures for the best chance of taking down Guzzlord on your own:

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Alakazam with Counter and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Dazzling Gleam

Sylveon with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Even though Guzzlord can be solo defeated, it is still a five-star Pokemon GO raid boss, and you should only challenge it with high-level, preferably maxed-out, creatures to come out top as a solo raider.

Lastly, make sure to take enough Max Revives to not waste time separately reviving and healing your team every time it faints.

Can Guzzlord be shiny in Pokemon GO?

For the first time in Niantic's mobile game, the Guzzlord you encounter after defeating the raid boss can be shiny.

Being a Legendary-level creature, Guzzlord will have a shiny chance of 1-in-20 and will be a guaranteed catch, so make sure to use a Pinap Berry to get a few extra Candy if you do encounter it.

