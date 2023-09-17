Pokemon GO Gardevoir PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Gardevoir is a beloved character in Pokemon GO, as it is in other games in the franchise. This is owing to both its power in battle as well as its beautiful design. It is a moderately rare wild encounter in Niantic's mobile game, but pre-evolutions appear quite often. Mega Gardevoir is also available as a Mega Raid boss from time to time. Keep an eye out for these, as you can find Gardevoir with relatively better IVs from these.

Once you find one with appropriate IVs, you might wonder what the best moveset for Gardevoir in various situations is. This article has you covered on all such fronts.

Which moves can Gardevoir learn in Pokemon GO?

Gardevoir in the anime (Image via TPC)

Gardevoir can use the following Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO:

Charm

Charge Beam

Confusion

Magical Leaf

The Charged Attacks that this creature gets access to are:

Psychic

Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Ball

Triple Axel

Synchronoise

Return

Before moving on to the best moveset for Gardevoir in various situations, it is important to note its elemental typing. The Embrace Pokemon is a Psychic and Fairy-type, giving it the Same-type attack bonus (STAB) for the moves of these types.

Gardevoir is an offense-oriented creature with a base 237 Attack, base 195 Defense, and base 169 Stamina.

Best PvP moveset for Gardevoir and Shadow Gardevoir in Pokemon GO

Gardevoir's best combination of attacks for the GO Battle League are:

Fast Attack: Charm

Charged Attack: Shadow Ball and Triple Axel

First of all, you must note that you are better off using Shadow Gardevoir over its regular form to maximize the damage output since the critter is not going to last very long on the field owing to its shallow HP bar.

Being the hardest-hitting Fast Attack in GO Battle League, Charm is the way to go with Gardevoir. Taking into consideration STAB, the move deals 6 damage per turn, which is excellent fast-move pressure, even when the attack is resisted.

On the downside, you will be making it to fewer Charged Attacks with Charm's low energy generation, but your best bet is to get the enemy low enough to kill it with a single Charged blow anyway.

For Charged Attacks, the first choice should be Triple Axel, the newly acquired Ice-type attack, which boosts the user's Attack by one stage. The move only deals 60 damage and costs 45 energy, but boosting Grdevoir's attack by one stage lets it deal even more damage using Charm.

Gardevoir's second Charged Attack of choice is Shadow Ball. This Ghost-type attack gets preference over its STAB options thanks to the excellent coverage it provides. At +1 Attack, a Shadow Ball will take out nearly any opponent or put them at very low health.

Best PvE moveset for Gardevoir in Pokemon GO

For Pokemon GO Gym and Raid Battles, the best moves for Gardevoir are:

Fast Attack: Charm or Confusion

Charged Attack: Dazzling Gleam and Psychic/Synchronoise

The point of using Gardevoir in raids or Gym Battles is to get the maximum amount of damage in as little time as possible. Therefore, only the STAB attacks listed above should be used in PvE battles.

Best moveset for Mega Gardevoir in Pokemon GO

Mega Gardevoir in the anime (Image via TPC)

Mega Gardevoir is a massive force when it comes to Raid Battles. It will give your team a significant advantage in these crucial combats. The best moveset for Mega Gardevoir is:

Fast Attack: Charm or Confusion

Charged Attack: Dazzling Gleam and Psychic/Synchronoise

If you have a bunch of high-leveled regular or Shadow Gardevoir backed by this mega evolution in your squad, you can easily put most Dragon-type raid bosses to sleep with very few raid partners.

Best counters to Gardevoir in Pokemon GO

The best counters to Gardevoir in the Great League are Galarian Stunfisk, Lanturn, Shadow Alolan Ninetales, Shadow Gligar, and Shadow Swampert.

In the Ultra League, they are Charizard, Cresselia, Walrein, Swampert, and Giratina (Altered).