Pokemon GO Xurkitree raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

The Alolan region’s Ultra Beast Xurkitree is set to return in Pokemon GO 5-star raids. It is a powerful Pocket Monster that poses a challenge, and you’ll need the best raid counters to defeat it. The Xurkitree Raid will start on January 1, 2024, at 10 am local time and end on January 10, 2024, at 10 am local time in the Asia-Pacific region. The Beast is a formidable opponent, capable of competing with some of the Legendaries in the game.

Xurkitree is a solo Electric-type Pokemon. This article is a detailed guide to its type weaknesses, resistance, and the best counters to build to attempt the raid.

Pokemon GO: How to defeat Xurkitree and its weaknesses

Exploit its weakness (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being an Electric-type, Xurkitree is weak to Ground and can be defeated using Ground-type counters in Pokemon GO. Additionally, it resists Electric, Flying, and Steel-type moves, so you should avoid using them at all costs. These attacks do not inflict considerable damage.

Xurkitree, as a Raid Boss, will have a whooping Combat Power (CP) of 53279. Typically, its max CP reaches 4451 in the game. While its Attack stat is 330, its Defense and Stamina stats are 144 and 195, respectively.

The creature will land powerful blows to your counters as its stat focuses more on Attack. Also, you should be careful of its Stamina because it has a decent bulk.

In Pokemon GO’s Xurkitree Raid, the boss can use Thunder Shock and Spark as its Fast Move. Moreover, its Charged Move options are Discharge, Thunder, Dazzling Gleam, and Power Whip. That said, we will now look into its best raid counters.

Best counters for Xurkitree in Pokemon GO

Best counters increase your winning chance (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best raid counters for Xukritree include Pocket Monsters with Ground-type moves. The Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) feature boosts the attack's damage output. It activates when the Pokemon’s type matches the move’s type. Thus, you can make a huge difference using this feature.

Here is the list of Xurkitree’s ideal counters, including Fast and Charged Moves.

Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades*

Mega and Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power*

Shadow Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

Landorus with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Shadow and regular Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower

Shadow Rhydon with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Mega Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Shadow Donphan with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Shadow Golurk with Mud Slap and Earthpower

Golem with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

The moves marked with (*) are Legacy Moves, which can only be unlocked using the Elite Fast TMs and Charged TMs. In addition, you can opt for other Ground-type counters if you can't access them.

Lastly, make sure you stock up on Pokemon GO Revives so you don't have to worry about healing and reviving your counters.