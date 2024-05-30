Pokemon GO Dusk Mane Necrozma: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Dusk Mane Necrozma's best moveset, counters, and viability in PvP and PvE battles will pique players' interest as the critter makes its debut in Niantic's mobile game. The creature will initially be available only to in-person ticketed players at GO Fest Sendai, Madrid, and New York City. Starting with Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Global, players across the world can access this fusion between Necrozma and Solgaleo.

Once you add Dusk Mane Necrozma to your Pokemon GO collection, you will want to fit it with the best possible moveset. This article covers everything you need to know on that matter and more.

Pokemon GO Dusk Mane Necrozma: Best moveset

Pokemon GO Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Depending on the kind of battles you use Dusk Mane Necrozma in, it will have a slightly different moveset. Here is a detailed breakdown:

Pokemon GO Dusk Mane Necrozma best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse and Sunsteel Strike

Pokemon GO Dusk Mane Necrozma best PvE moveset

As a Steel-type attacker:

Fast Attack: Metal Claw

Metal Claw Charged Attacks: Sunsteel Strike

As a Psychic-type attacker:

Fast Attack: Psycho Cut

Psycho Cut Charged Attacks: Future Sight

Is Dusk Mane Necrozma good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon GO PvP

The entry of Dusk Mane Necrozma is expected to shake up the Master League meta of Pokemon GO quite a bit. When equipped with its best moveset, this critter fills a similar role as Solgaleo (a very strong pick in the format).

It also picks up Giratina Altered, Mewtwo, both forms of Pakia, and can take down Solgaleo. This critter's performance in any other format is not worth writing home about.

Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon GO PvE

Dusk Mane Necrozma is the strongest Steel-type attacker in the game with its signature move Sunsteel Strike. This can be an effective offensive option when challenging Gyms and Raids that are weak to Steel-type attacks.

Some of the raids where Pokemon GO Dusk Mane Necrozma does best are:

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Gardevoir

Kyurem

Terrakion

Nihilego

Pokemon GO Dusk Mane Necrozma: All moves and stats

Dusk Mane Necrozma in the anime (Image via TPC)

Fast Attacks

Shadow Claw

Metal Claw

Psycho Cut

Charged Attacks

Dark Pulse

Iron Head

Future Sight

Outrage

Sunsteel Strike [might require Elite TM]

Base Stats

Attack: 277

Defense: 220

Stamina: 200

Max CP: 4,634

Pokemon GO Dusk Mane Necrozma: Strengths and Weaknesses

Dusk Mane Necrozma takes resisted damage from the following types of attacks::

Poison (39.1%)

Psychic (39.1%)

Dragon (62.5%)

Fairy (62.5%)

Flying (62.5%)

Grass (62.5%)

Ice (62.5%)

Normal (62.5%)

Rock (62.5%)

Steel (62.5%)

The elemental types that hit Dusk Mane Necrozma for super-effective damage are:

Dark (160.0%)

Fire (160.0%)

Ghost (160.0%)

Ground (160.0%)

Dusk Mane Necrozma can hit the following types for super-effective damage with its STAB moves:

Fighting

Poison

Rock

Ice

Fairy

Best counters to Pokemon GO Dusk Mane Necrozma

Ultra League: Talonflame, Poliwrath, Giratina Altered Forme, Virizion, Steelix

Master League: Groudon, Ho-Oh, Kyogre, Excadrill, Therian Forme Landorus

PvE counters:

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Shadow or Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Shadow Ball

Mega Gengar with Hex and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Primal or regular Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands

Mega Charizard X or Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

