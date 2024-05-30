Pokemon GO Dusk Mane Necrozma: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Dusk Mane Necrozma's best moveset, counters, and viability in PvP and PvE battles will pique players' interest as the critter makes its debut in Niantic's mobile game. The creature will initially be available only to in-person ticketed players at GO Fest Sendai, Madrid, and New York City. Starting with Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Global, players across the world can access this fusion between Necrozma and Solgaleo.
Once you add Dusk Mane Necrozma to your Pokemon GO collection, you will want to fit it with the best possible moveset. This article covers everything you need to know on that matter and more.
Pokemon GO Dusk Mane Necrozma: Best moveset
Depending on the kind of battles you use Dusk Mane Necrozma in, it will have a slightly different moveset. Here is a detailed breakdown:
Pokemon GO Dusk Mane Necrozma best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse and Sunsteel Strike
Pokemon GO Dusk Mane Necrozma best PvE moveset
As a Steel-type attacker:
- Fast Attack: Metal Claw
- Charged Attacks: Sunsteel Strike
As a Psychic-type attacker:
- Fast Attack: Psycho Cut
- Charged Attacks: Future Sight
Is Dusk Mane Necrozma good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon GO PvP
The entry of Dusk Mane Necrozma is expected to shake up the Master League meta of Pokemon GO quite a bit. When equipped with its best moveset, this critter fills a similar role as Solgaleo (a very strong pick in the format).
It also picks up Giratina Altered, Mewtwo, both forms of Pakia, and can take down Solgaleo. This critter's performance in any other format is not worth writing home about.
Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon GO PvE
Dusk Mane Necrozma is the strongest Steel-type attacker in the game with its signature move Sunsteel Strike. This can be an effective offensive option when challenging Gyms and Raids that are weak to Steel-type attacks.
Some of the raids where Pokemon GO Dusk Mane Necrozma does best are:
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Abomasnow
- Mega Gardevoir
- Kyurem
- Terrakion
- Nihilego
Pokemon GO Dusk Mane Necrozma: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Shadow Claw
- Metal Claw
- Psycho Cut
Charged Attacks
- Dark Pulse
- Iron Head
- Future Sight
- Outrage
- Sunsteel Strike [might require Elite TM]
Base Stats
- Attack: 277
- Defense: 220
- Stamina: 200
- Max CP: 4,634
Pokemon GO Dusk Mane Necrozma: Strengths and Weaknesses
Dusk Mane Necrozma takes resisted damage from the following types of attacks::
- Poison (39.1%)
- Psychic (39.1%)
- Dragon (62.5%)
- Fairy (62.5%)
- Flying (62.5%)
- Grass (62.5%)
- Ice (62.5%)
- Normal (62.5%)
- Rock (62.5%)
- Steel (62.5%)
The elemental types that hit Dusk Mane Necrozma for super-effective damage are:
- Dark (160.0%)
- Fire (160.0%)
- Ghost (160.0%)
- Ground (160.0%)
Dusk Mane Necrozma can hit the following types for super-effective damage with its STAB moves:
- Fighting
- Poison
- Rock
- Ice
- Fairy
Best counters to Pokemon GO Dusk Mane Necrozma
Ultra League: Talonflame, Poliwrath, Giratina Altered Forme, Virizion, Steelix
Master League: Groudon, Ho-Oh, Kyogre, Excadrill, Therian Forme Landorus
PvE counters:
- Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Shadow or Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
- Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play
- Chandelure with Fire Spin and Shadow Ball
- Mega Gengar with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Primal or regular Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands
- Mega Charizard X or Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare
