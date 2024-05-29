How to get Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

After waiting for ages, you can finally get Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon GO. Necrozma made its debut during this Pokemon GO event, paving the way for Pokemon fusions. It was initially available only to in-person players at Sendai, Madrid,a nd New York City, but following the Global event, players across the world can get their hands on it.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know about getting Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon GO, including how to do fusions and where you can get fusion energy for the monster.

Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon GO: How to fuse Necrozma and Solgaleo

Pokemon fusions (Image via Niantic)

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

To fuse Necrozma with Solgaleo, you will need the following things:

Trending

A Necrozma

A Solgaleo

1,000 Solar Fusion Energy

30 Necrozma Candy

30 Cosmog Candy

Once you have these, go to your Necrozma and click on the Fuse button next to the first monster that shows Solar Fusion Energy. It will then take you to a screen to select your Solgaleo.

Clicking on the monster will ask for your confirmation. Select Yes to fuse Necrozma with Solgaleo. You will then be greeted by a cutscene, which will give you Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon GO.

You can separate these monsters free of cost after the fusion takes place. Unlike Mega Evolutions, fused Pokemon will not get separated until the Trainer chooses to do so.

Also read: Solgaleo or Lunala: Which to pick in Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Global's The Dusk Settles research?

Can you fuse Shiny Necrozma with non-Shiny Solgaleo?

Yes. You can fuse a Shiny Necrozma with a non-Shiny Solgaleo. Fusion in Pokemon GO will follow the same mechanics as the main series games where the traits of the fused Pokemon will come from the fusor and not the fusee.

How to get Shiny Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon GO

Shiny Necrozma (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To get a Shiny Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon GO, you must get a Shiny Necrozma from the 5-star Pokemon GO raids. As Necrozma is an Ultra Beast, you can enjoy boosted Shiny odds of 1-in-20 encounters. This probability is not absolute and depends on your Shiny luck in GO.

Once you have a Shiny Necrozma, fusing it with a Solgaleo will give you Shiny Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon GO. The Shiny trait of fused monsters depends on the fusor Necrozma, and not the fusee, Solgaleo.

Also read: Is Dusk Mane Necrozma with Sunsteel Strike good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

How to get Solar Fusion Energy in Pokemon GO

Solar Fusion Energy can be obtained through Special Research Tasks during the in-person GO Fest events at Sendai, Madrid, and New York City. During Global GO Fest, you can obtain Solar Fusion Energy by defeating Dusk Mane Necrozma in 5-star raids.

How to get Necrozma in Pokemon GO

Necrozma is making its debut during Pokemon GO Fest 2024. You can get one by defeating the Legendary Beast in a 5-star raid. The schedule for this year's GO Fest is as follows:

Event Dates Sendai May 30, 2024, to June 2, 2024 Madrid June 14, 2024, to June 16, 2024 New York City July 5, 2024, to July 7, 2024 Global July 13, 2024, to July 14, 2024

You can make a trade with a friend to get this monster if they have an extra Necrozma to spare. It is important to note that you raid Necrozma remotely. So, if you have friends in any of the above locations, you can ask them to invite you for a remote raid. Remote raiders will not be able to catch a Shiny Necrozma.

Also read: Pokemon GO Dusk Mane Necrozma: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

That covers everything you need to know about how to get Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon GO. If you like the game, consider reading our other Pokemon GO articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback