Pokemon GO Pheromosa raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

By Raunak Bose
Modified Dec 31, 2023 14:37 GMT
pheromosa raid guide pokemon go
Pheromosa is returning to Pokemon GO tomorrow (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pheromosa is set to feature in Pokemon GO’s 5-star raids along with Buzzwole and Xurkitree. You can participate in these raids from Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10 am local time through Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 10 am local time. Pheromosa will only appear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

In this article, we will highlight the best counters you can use against Pheromosa. We will also discuss Pheromosa’s moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.

What are the best monsters to counter Pheromosa in Pokemon GO?

Pheromosa and Meowth, as seen in the animated series (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Pheromosa is a Bug- and Fighting-type beast, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typing:

  • Fairy
  • Fire
  • Flying
  • Psychic

This ultra beast is strong against the following elemental typings:

  • Bug
  • Dark
  • Fighting
  • Grass
  • Ground

Recommended counters to beat Pheromosa in raids:

  • Moltres
  • Rayquaza
  • Incarnate Tornadus
  • Braviary
  • Tornadus
  • Galarian Articuno
  • Staraptor
  • Ho-Oh
  • Toucannon
  • Galarian Moltres

Best Mega Pokemon to use against Pheromosa in 5-star raids

  • Mega Rayquaza
  • Mega Pidgeot
  • Mega Charizard Y
  • Mega Blaziken
  • Mega Gardevoir
  • Mega Latios
  • Mega Latias

What are the best moves to beat Pheromosa in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Pheromosa is vulnerable to Fighting-type creatures. Thus, you can counter Pheromosa best with moves from one of these elemental typings.

Recommended moves to counter Pheromosa in raids:

Fast moves:

  • Wing Attack
  • Air Slash
  • Psycho Cut
  • Gust
  Thunder Shock
  • Thunder Shock
  • Extrasensory
  • Peck
  • Confusion
  • Fire Spin
  • Counter

Charged moves:

  • Sky Attack
  • Hurricane
  • Brave Bird
  • Drill Peck
  • Aeroblast
  • Aerial Ace
  • Psystrike

Pheromosa’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Pheromosa, as seen in the animated series (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Pheromosa comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

  • Bug Bite
  • Low Kick

Charged moves:

  • Focus Blast
  • Bug Buzz
  • Close Combat
  • Lunge

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Pheromosa in Pokemon GO

Pheromosa will have the following catch CPs:

  • Weather boosted: 1,922 CP to 2,030 CP at level 25 with rainy or cloudy boost
  • Non-weather boosted: 1,538 CP to 1,624 CP at level 20

Can you solo defeat Pheromosa in Pokemon GO?

Pheromosa has a CP of 40,539. This creature will have a defense stat of 79. As a result, it will be extremely fragile on the battlefield. So, if you can dodge the Charged moves from this Pokemon, you can solo defeat Pheromosa without any issues.

Unlike other raids that require multiple tries to be defeated, you will most likely be able to defeat Pheromosa in one try.

