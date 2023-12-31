Pokemon GO Pheromosa raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pheromosa is set to feature in Pokemon GO’s 5-star raids along with Buzzwole and Xurkitree. You can participate in these raids from Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10 am local time through Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 10 am local time. Pheromosa will only appear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

In this article, we will highlight the best counters you can use against Pheromosa. We will also discuss Pheromosa’s moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.

What are the best monsters to counter Pheromosa in Pokemon GO?

Pheromosa and Meowth, as seen in the animated series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pheromosa is a Bug- and Fighting-type beast, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typing:

Fairy

Fire

Flying

Psychic

This ultra beast is strong against the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Recommended counters to beat Pheromosa in raids:

Moltres

Rayquaza

Incarnate Tornadus

Braviary

Tornadus

Galarian Articuno

Staraptor

Ho-Oh

Toucannon

Galarian Moltres

Best Mega Pokemon to use against Pheromosa in 5-star raids

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Blaziken

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Latios

Mega Latias

What are the best moves to beat Pheromosa in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Pheromosa is vulnerable to Fighting-type creatures. Thus, you can counter Pheromosa best with moves from one of these elemental typings.

Recommended moves to counter Pheromosa in raids:

Fast moves:

Wing Attack

Air Slash

Psycho Cut

Gust

Air Slash

Thunder Shock

Extrasensory

Peck

Confusion

Fire Spin

Counter

Charged moves:

Sky Attack

Hurricane

Brave Bird

Drill Peck

Aeroblast

Aerial Ace

Psystrike

Pheromosa’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Pheromosa, as seen in the animated series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pheromosa comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

Bug Bite

Low Kick

Charged moves:

Focus Blast

Bug Buzz

Close Combat

Lunge

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Pheromosa in Pokemon GO

Pheromosa will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 1,922 CP to 2,030 CP at level 25 with rainy or cloudy boost

1,922 CP to 2,030 CP at level 25 with rainy or cloudy boost Non-weather boosted: 1,538 CP to 1,624 CP at level 20

Can you solo defeat Pheromosa in Pokemon GO?

Pheromosa has a CP of 40,539. This creature will have a defense stat of 79. As a result, it will be extremely fragile on the battlefield. So, if you can dodge the Charged moves from this Pokemon, you can solo defeat Pheromosa without any issues.

Unlike other raids that require multiple tries to be defeated, you will most likely be able to defeat Pheromosa in one try.