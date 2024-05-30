Pokemon GO Dawn Wings Necrozma: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Dawn Wings Necrozma's best moveset, counters, and viability in trainer battles as well as Gyms and Raids will be of interest to players now that this critter is available in Niantic's mobile game. At first, access to this critter will be limited to only in-person ticketed players at GO Fest Sendai, Madrid, and New York City. After GO Fest Global, players from the rest of the world can also add this powerful critter to their collection.

This article tells you everything you must know about using Pokemon GO Dawn Wings Necrozma in battles.

Pokemon GO Dawn Wings Necrozma best moveset

Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon GO has a different best moveset depending on whether you plan on using it in PvP or PvE battles. Here is a detailed breakdown:

Pokemon GO Dawn Wings Necrozma best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse and Moongeist Beam

Pokemon GO Dawn Wings Necrozma best PvE moveset

As a Ghost-type attacker:

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Moongeist Beam

As a Psychic-type attacker:

Fast Attack: Psycho Cut

Psycho Cut Charged Attacks: Future Sight

Is Dawn Wings Necrozma good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon GO PvP

Like the entry of Spacial Rend Origin Pakia, the addition of Dawn Wings Necrozma takes Lunala to a whole new level in the open Master League. According to PvPoke simulations, it ranks at #7 in the Master League and #362 in the Ultra League.

Dawn Wings Necrozma has some strong resistances, but both its weaknesses (Dark and Ghost) deal an incredibly high amount of damage to it. This leaves it outstandingly vulnerable in unfavorable matchups.

Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon GO PvE

Dawn Wings Necrozma is one of the strongest Ghost-type attackers in the game, matching up to the likes of Mega Gengar. This makes Dawn Wings Necrozma a worthy pick in Pokemon GO's PvE scene.

Pokemon GO Dawn Wings Necrozma: All moves and stats

Dawn Wings Necrozma in the anime (Image via TPC)

Fast Attacks

Shadow Claw

Metal Claw

Psycho Cut

Charged Attacks

Dark Pulse

Iron Head

Future Sight

Outrage

Moongeist Beam [might require Elite TM]

Base Stats

Attack: 277

Defense: 220

Stamina: 200

Max CP: 4,634

Pokemon GO Dawn Wings Necrozma: Weaknesses and resistances

Dawn Wings Necrozma is strong against the following elemental types thanks to its Ghost- and Psychic-typing:

Fighting (24.4%)

Normal (39.1%)

Poison (62.5%)

Psychic (62.5%)

The elemental types that Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon GO is weak to are:

Dark (256.0%)

Ghost (256.0%)

This critter can hit the following types of Pokemon for super-effective damage with its STAB attacks:

Ghost

Psychic

Fighting

Poison

Best counters to Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon GO

Ultra League: Altered Forme Giratina, Talonflame, Jellicent, Tapu Fini, Steelix

Master League: Yveltal, Complete Forme Zygarde, Giratina Origin Forme, Mewtwo (with Shadow Ball), Gyarados

PvE counters:

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Shadow or Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Shadow Ball

Mega Gengar with Hex and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

