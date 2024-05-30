Pokemon GO Dawn Wings Necrozma: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Dawn Wings Necrozma's best moveset, counters, and viability in trainer battles as well as Gyms and Raids will be of interest to players now that this critter is available in Niantic's mobile game. At first, access to this critter will be limited to only in-person ticketed players at GO Fest Sendai, Madrid, and New York City. After GO Fest Global, players from the rest of the world can also add this powerful critter to their collection.
This article tells you everything you must know about using Pokemon GO Dawn Wings Necrozma in battles.
Pokemon GO Dawn Wings Necrozma best moveset
Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon GO has a different best moveset depending on whether you plan on using it in PvP or PvE battles. Here is a detailed breakdown:
Pokemon GO Dawn Wings Necrozma best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse and Moongeist Beam
Pokemon GO Dawn Wings Necrozma best PvE moveset
As a Ghost-type attacker:
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Moongeist Beam
As a Psychic-type attacker:
- Fast Attack: Psycho Cut
- Charged Attacks: Future Sight
Is Dawn Wings Necrozma good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon GO PvP
Like the entry of Spacial Rend Origin Pakia, the addition of Dawn Wings Necrozma takes Lunala to a whole new level in the open Master League. According to PvPoke simulations, it ranks at #7 in the Master League and #362 in the Ultra League.
Dawn Wings Necrozma has some strong resistances, but both its weaknesses (Dark and Ghost) deal an incredibly high amount of damage to it. This leaves it outstandingly vulnerable in unfavorable matchups.
Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon GO PvE
Dawn Wings Necrozma is one of the strongest Ghost-type attackers in the game, matching up to the likes of Mega Gengar. This makes Dawn Wings Necrozma a worthy pick in Pokemon GO's PvE scene.
Pokemon GO Dawn Wings Necrozma: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Shadow Claw
- Metal Claw
- Psycho Cut
Charged Attacks
- Dark Pulse
- Iron Head
- Future Sight
- Outrage
- Moongeist Beam [might require Elite TM]
Base Stats
- Attack: 277
- Defense: 220
- Stamina: 200
- Max CP: 4,634
Pokemon GO Dawn Wings Necrozma: Weaknesses and resistances
Dawn Wings Necrozma is strong against the following elemental types thanks to its Ghost- and Psychic-typing:
- Fighting (24.4%)
- Normal (39.1%)
- Poison (62.5%)
- Psychic (62.5%)
The elemental types that Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon GO is weak to are:
- Dark (256.0%)
- Ghost (256.0%)
This critter can hit the following types of Pokemon for super-effective damage with its STAB attacks:
- Ghost
- Psychic
- Fighting
- Poison
Best counters to Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon GO
Ultra League: Altered Forme Giratina, Talonflame, Jellicent, Tapu Fini, Steelix
Master League: Yveltal, Complete Forme Zygarde, Giratina Origin Forme, Mewtwo (with Shadow Ball), Gyarados
PvE counters:
- Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Shadow or Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
- Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play
- Chandelure with Fire Spin and Shadow Ball
- Mega Gengar with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
