How to get Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

The powerful Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon GO emerges by fusing Necrozma with the Legendary Pokemon Lunala. Trainers can perform these fusions for the first time at GO Fest 2024. This GO Fest event will span several cities before becoming available globally. Here’s the schedule:

GO Fest Sendai: Thursday, May 30, 2024, to Sunday, June 2, 2024

Thursday, May 30, 2024, to Sunday, June 2, 2024 GO Fest Madrid: Friday, June 14, 2024, to Sunday, June 16, 2024

Friday, June 14, 2024, to Sunday, June 16, 2024 GO Fest New York City: Friday, July 5, 2024, to Sunday, July 7, 2024

Friday, July 5, 2024, to Sunday, July 7, 2024 GO Fest Global: Saturday, July 13, 2024, to Sunday, July 14, 2024

Let’s dive into how you can get Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon GO and if it can be shiny.

How to get Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon GO?

Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma are now in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Necrozma debuted in 5-star Raids at the in-person GO Fest 2024 events in Sendai, Madrid, and New York City. It later appears in GO Fest Global as stand-alone Necrozma raids or Dawn Wings Necrozma raids. This introduction lets you make the fusion Lunala to create Dawn Wings Necrozma possible.

Other than catching Lunala and Necrozma, you must gather Lunar Fusion Energy, Necrozma Candy, and Cosmog Candy to complete this fusion. Lunar Fusion Energy can be collected by taking down Dawn Wings Necrosma raids in Pokemon GO.

How to fuse Necrozma with Lunala in Pokemon GO?

Fusing Necrozma with Lunala is quite straightforward (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To fuse Necrozma with Lunala, you must gather the following resources:

1,000 Lunar Fusion Energy

30 Necrozma Candy

30 Cosmog Candy

Once the items are collected, go to your Pokemon section and look for Necrozma. Then, scroll to the evolution section and select Lunala.

Fusing it with Lunala will result in a Dawn Wings Necrozma with the Charged Attack Moongeist Beam.

Moongeist Beam:

Trainer Battles: 135 power

135 power Gyms and Raids: 230 power

How to get Shiny Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon GO?

Good news for Shiny hunters (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Shiny version of Necrozma is available but only for in-person raiders during Pokemon GO Fest 2024.

Note: You can fuse a Shiny Necrozma with a non-Shiny Lunala to get a Shiny Necrozma's Dawn Wings form.

How to get Solar and Lunar Fusion Energy in Pokemon GO?

Solar and Lunar Fusion Energy (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can obtain Lunar Fusion Energy by completing The Dusk Settles Special Research at GO Fest 2024: Global. Here, these resources can be earned by defeating Necrozma's Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings variants in Raids as well. There are also a couple of giveaway codes to attain this resource.

Prepare yourselves for an epic adventure at Pokemon GO Fest 2024. This event offers a unique opportunity to encounter and fuse Necrozma, bringing new strategic dimensions to your GO experience.

