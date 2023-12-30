How to solo defeat Pheromosa in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

One of the many Ultra Beasts, Pheromosa, is returning to Pokemon GO through 5-star Raid Battles. Originally introduced as a version-exclusive counterpart for Buzzwole, the two have become much more common and accessible ever since their debut in Pokemon Sun and Moon for the Nintendo 3DS.

With Pheromosa being one of the rarest monsters in Pokemon GO, many players will not want to miss out on their chance to catch one while it is available. However, raid battles in the mobile game can be very difficult to coordinate with friends. As such, many players opt to take on these raids by themselves, but this can be quite a daunting task for even experienced raiders. So how can players go about challenging Pheromosa by themselves?

Everything to know about defeating Pheromosa raids solo in Pokemon GO

Pheromosa as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pheromosa is a Bug and Fighting-type in Pokemon GO. This means that it is weak to Flying, Fire, Fairy, and Psychic-type attacks. Since both the Fighting and Bug typings share a weakness to the Flying element, Pheromosa takes massive damage from attacks of this type. Knowing this, we can begin to structure a team that can easily take down this Ultra Beast.

Much like the other Ultra Beasts, Pheromosa's stat pool is incredibly one-sided, with its greatest asset being its monstrous Attack stat of 316. Unfortunately, all of its other stats are incredibly underpowered, with its Stamina at 174 and Defense at 85. This makes it incredibly easy to deal with for players wanting to challenge it solo.

Another important detail you will want to know for this raid in Pokemon GO is the moves Pheromosa has access to. All of this creature's attacks are either Bug or Fighting-type. While this makes its offense extra potent thanks to the same-type attack bonus, both of these elements deal pitiful damage against monsters of the Flying-type.

The two best monsters you will want to add to your party for this raid are Shadow Moltres and Mega Pidgeot. Gust and Brave Bird will be the best possible offensive move pool you can have on your Mega Pidgeot, and Shadow Moltres should use Wing Attack and Sky Attack. These Pokemon will be the biggest damage dealers on the team.

Here is a list of other creatures you can consider bringing along for the raid:

Rayquaza with Air Slash and Hurricane

with Air Slash and Hurricane Braviary with Air Slash and Brave Bird

with Air Slash and Brave Bird Staraptor with Gust and Brave Bird

with Gust and Brave Bird Toucannon with Peck and Drill Peck

with Peck and Drill Peck Yanmega with Wing Attack and Aerial Ace

While not entirely required, you should ideally bring maxed-out creatures to this fight to mitigate the chances of failure. With this in mind, check on the creatures in your team to see if you can power them up once or twice since this will make the fight much easier.

You will also want to ensure you have enough healing items, like potions and revives. These can make the fight much less stressful, as you can use them to keep your damage dealers in perfect condition. Max Potions and Max Revives can be purchased from Pokemon GO's in-app shop using Pokecoins.