Pokemon GO Buzzwole raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

The Ultra Beast, Buzzwole, marks its arrival in Pokemon GO 5-star raids. Additionally, Xurkitree and Pheromosa will also be available to encounter. With the best raid counters, you can take down the boss. The battle starts on January 1, 2024, at 10 am local time and ends on January 10, 2024, at 10 am local time. Buzzwole is a Bug-and Fighting-type Pokemon that can go toe-to-toe with some of the Legendaries currently available in the game.

As a Raid Boss, the beast's Combat Power (CP) dramatically increases, and you must know how to deal with it. With that in mind, we have prepared a strategic guide to defeating Buzzwole.

Note: Only trainers from the Americas and Greenland can encounter Buzzwole.

How to defeat Buzzwole in Pokemon GO, and its weaknesses

Be careful of the weaknesses and resistance (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Buzzwole can be defeated in Pokemon GO using Fairy, Fire, Flying, and Psychic-type counters. It is 2x weak to Flying-type moves. As it can resist Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type attacks, focus on avoiding them.

The counters above are used because they are Buzzwole’s type weaknesses. Your battle team can do considerable damage if you include many Flying types.

Buzzwole, as a Raid Boss, will have a CP of 44654. While its max CP in the game is 3912, its Attack is 236, and its Defense and Stamina are 196 and 216, respectively.

The raid counters must be bulky since the Pokemon is an Attack-focused monster in the game. Moreover, you must be wary of its Defense and Stamina as well. That said, let’s learn about the ideal monster and its movesets.

How to counter Buzzwole in Pokemon GO

Counters to beat Buzzwole (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To counter Buzzwole, you’ll need to focus on its weaknesses. Additionally, you should also be aware of its movesets. The creature can use Poison Jab or Counter as its Fast Moves, and as the Charged Moves, it can use Lunge, Super Power, Fell Stinger, and Power-up Punch.

You must keep these details in mind and prepare for Pokemon GO's Buzzwole raid. Here is the list of the recommended counters with Fast and Charged Moves.

Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow or regular Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack*

Shadow Staraptor with Gust* and Fly

Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing*

Shadow Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

Mega Pidgeot with Gust* and Brave Bird

Shadow Unfezant with Air Slash and Sky Attack

Mega Charizard with Air Slash and Blast Burn

Shadow Ho-oh with Extrasensory with Brave Bird

Shadow Lugia with Extrasensory with Aeroblast*

The above moves marked with (*) can be unlocked using the Elite Fast TMs and Elite Charged TMs. However, if you can’t access the counters, you can build your own battle team, preferably focusing on the flying type.