Best tips and tricks to complete Timed Investigation Master Ball in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players, for the longest time, have been hoping that Niantic would add another Master Ball Special Research in the game. Since the Galarian Birds are so hard to catch, a Master Ball is one of the most sought-after items. With the Adventures Abound update in Pokemon GO, you will now be able to get a new Master Ball in your account or a second one if you have not used the first Master Ball already.

As of the writing, the Season 12 Adventures Abound update is live in Pokemon GO and you will be enjoying the perks of this season till December 1, 2023, 10 am local time. However, the Special Research that will give you a new Master Ball will not run for the entire duration of the season.

The Timed Investigation Master Ball Special Research will last from Friday, September 1, 2023, 10 am local time to Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 8 pm local time. So, you will have an ample amount of time to finish this Special Research task.

In this article, we will show the most efficient ways in which you can complete the Timed Investigation Master Ball Special Research in Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know about the Timed Investigation Master Ball Special Research in Pokemon GO

The in-game description for this Special Research reads:

“Embark on the path to mastery, Trainers. A Timed Investigation is a lengthy series of challenges available during a set period of time. Seeing this journey through will offer some of the rarest rewards you can obtain in Pokémon GO. When used, it will catch any Pokémon you encounter in Pokémon GO without fail, whether it be in the wild, through Lure Modules, after Raid Battles, or while using your Daily Adventure Incense.”

You will come across the following missions in this Special Research task:

Catch 1,000 Pokemon (Reward: 8,000 Experience Points)

Win 60 Raids (Reward: 8,000 Experience Points)

Hatch 30 eggs (Reward: 8,000 Experience Points)

Catch 100 different species of Pokemon (Reward: 8,000 Experience Points)

Make 120 Excellent Throws (Reward: 8,000 Experience Points)

Complete 150 Field Research Tasks (Reward: 8,000 Experience Points)

Explore 50 km (Reward: 8,000 Experience Points)

Spin 300 PokeStops (Reward: 8,000 Experience Points)

Earn 100,000 Experience Points (Reward: 8,000 Experience Points)

Earn 100,000 Stardust (Reward: 8,000 Experience Points)

Once all these missions are completed, you will be awarded a Master Ball along with some Stardust and 200,000 Experience Points.

How to complete "Earn 100,000 XP" and "Earn 100,000 Stardust" missions in Pokemon GO?

With the Charmander Community Day scheduled for September 2, 2023, you can finish a lot of these tasks or at least progress through a lot of them if you play the event for the entire duration of three hours.

The Community Day has bonuses like 3x Catch Stardust that will offer you an opportunity to tick off the “Earn 100,000 Stardust'' from the list of tasks. Furthermore, you will have increased spawns of Charmander during Community Day. So, you must catch as many as you can to stock up on the Stardust and Experience Points from every Pokemon that you catch.

How to complete “Catch 1,000 Pokemon” mission in Pokemon GO?

Besides the Stardust and Experience Points tasks, you will also be completing a great percentage of the “Catch 1,000 Pokemon” mission. Since there will be a boosted creature spawn during Community Day, you should catch as many Pokemon as you can to complete this particular mission.

How to complete “Make 120 Excellent Throws” mission in Pokemon GO?

During the Community Day, make sure to time your throws properly to get as many Excellent Throws as you can. This will help you complete the “Make 120 Excellent Throws” task. Be patient with your throws, otherwise, you will only end up with Great Throws or Nice Throws.

Getting Excellent Throws in Pokemon GO is not the easiest thing to do. So, you must be patient, as this particular task can take up a big chunk of your playtime.

How to complete “Win 60 Raids” mission in Pokemon GO?

The fastest way to complete this mission would be to go for the 1-star raids in the game. While they do not always have the most desirable creatures as the Raid Boss, 1-Star Raids are the way to go if you want to complete this mission quickly.

This is especially true for people who live in remote areas or for those who do not have a large Pokemon GO playerbase in their locality.

Since this Special Research task is going to be live for 81 days, you can go the free route and use the daily free Raid Pass to complete the 60 raids. Or if you want to spend money on Premium Raid Passes, you can read this article to learn how to minimize your expenses while purchasing PokeCoins.

How to complete “Hatch 30 eggs” mission in Pokemon GO?

Try to get as many 2 km eggs from PokeStops as you can. This will save you time and money. If you try to hatch eggs that require more than 5 km of walking, it would be very inefficient. Not only that, you will want to buy Incubators if you try to complete this mission using 7-10 km eggs.

So, 2 km eggs are the way to go. The easiest way to get 2 km eggs in the game is by spinning PokeStops and Photo Discs in Gyms.

How to complete “Explore 50 km” mission in Pokemon GO?

You can complete a great deal of this task during the three hours of Charmander Community Day. Besides that, you can complete this mission by playing Pokemon GO during your morning or evening walks. You can also keep the game running while driving slowly. It can get some distance for you. Furthermore, you can use Adventure Sync to get some distance on the scale because of the GPS drift.

Since this Special Research will be running for 81 days, you can walk a minimum of 700 meters every day to complete this task.

How to complete “Spin 300 PokeStops” mission in Pokemon GO?

Spin every PokeStop that you come across while playing the game. It cannot get any simpler than this. If your locality has a lot of PokeStop clusters, this mission can be completed in a day.