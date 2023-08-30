Pokemon GO Adventures Abound Season update: New moves, balance changes, and more

Niantic has just revealed the GO Battle League schedule for Pokemon GO's Season 12, Adventures Abound. Trainers who frequent that competitive format are excited about its upcoming updates and events. Whether you want to see new moves, updates to old attacks, or entirely new creatures coming in this Paldean release, there is something for everyone in Pokemon GO Season 12.

Adventures Abound is going to go live on September 1, 2023, at 10 am local time and will end on December 1, 2023, at 10 am local time. Just like the season of Hidden Gems, you can expect this one to be jam-packed with a truckload of features.

This article will walk you through all the new moves and updates to old ones featured in Season 12 of Pokemon GO Battle League.

What are the new attacks coming to Pokemon GO in the season of Adventures Abound?

Three new attacks are coming with the season of Adventures Abound in Pokemon GO:

Trailblaze : This is a Grass-type Charged move with a base power of 65 in Trainer Battles, Gym Battles, and raids. In Pokemon GO Trainer Battles, it has the potential to increase your Attack by one stage.

: This is a Grass-type Charged move with a base power of 65 in Trainer Battles, Gym Battles, and raids. In Pokemon GO Trainer Battles, it has the potential to increase your Attack by one stage. Scorching Sands : This is a Ground-type Charged move with a base power of 80 in Trainer Battles. It has the ability to lower the enemy’s Attack by one stage. In Gym Battles and raids, this move has a base power of 95.

: This is a Ground-type Charged move with a base power of 80 in Trainer Battles. It has the ability to lower the enemy’s Attack by one stage. In Gym Battles and raids, this move has a base power of 95. Triple Axel: This is an Ice-type Charged move with a base power of 60 in Trainer Battles, Gym Battles, and raids. In Pokemon GO Trainer Battles, it has the potential to increase your Attack by one stage.

Changes made to existing attacks in Pokemon GO in the season of Adventures Abound

The following moves have been tweaked in Pokemon GO and will be implemented in Season 12:

Spark : Power has been increased from 4 to 6 in Trainer Battles. It will also generate more energy in Pokemon GO.

: Power has been increased from 4 to 6 in Trainer Battles. It will also generate more energy in Pokemon GO. Astonish : It will generate more energy in Trainer Battles.

: It will generate more energy in Trainer Battles. Psychic : Its Base Power has been reduced from 90 to 85 in Trainer Battles.

: Its Base Power has been reduced from 90 to 85 in Trainer Battles. X-Scissor : Its Power has been increased from 45 to 65 in Trainer Battles. It will cost more energy too.

: Its Power has been increased from 45 to 65 in Trainer Battles. It will cost more energy too. Aerial Ace : The energy cost has been decreased in Trainer Battles.

: The energy cost has been decreased in Trainer Battles. Sky Attack : The energy cost has been decreased in Trainer Battles in Pokemon GO.

: The energy cost has been decreased in Trainer Battles in Pokemon GO. Dig : Its Power has been reduced from 100 to 80 in Trainer Battles. It will also cost less energy.

: Its Power has been reduced from 100 to 80 in Trainer Battles. It will also cost less energy. Earthquake : Its Power has been reduced from 120 to 100 in Trainer Battles.

: Its Power has been reduced from 120 to 100 in Trainer Battles. Poltergeist : Its Power has been increased from 140 to 150 in Trainer Battles.

: Its Power has been increased from 140 to 150 in Trainer Battles. Boomburst: Its energy cost has been reduced in Trainer Battles in Pokemon GO.

New attack availability for creatures in Pokemon GO in the season of Adventures Abound

Like the previous season in Pokemon GO, Adventure Abound has bestowed creatures with the ability to learn new moves. The following entities can learn new TMs in this title's 12th season:

Magnemite can now learn the Fast Attack Volt Switch.

Magneton can now learn the Fast Attack Volt Switch.

Magnezone can now learn the Fast Attack Volt Switch.

Regieleki can now learn the Fast Attack Volt Switch.

Swalot can now learn the Fast Attack Mud Shot.

Greedent can now learn the Fast Attack Mud Shot.

Craogunk can now learn the Fast Attack Mud Shot.

Toxicroak can now learn the Fast Attack Mud Shot.

Onix can now learn the Charged Attack Breaking Swipe.

Steelix can now learn the Charged Attack Breaking Swipe.

Rhydon can now learn the Charged Attack Breaking Swipe.

Rhyperior can now learn the Charged Attack Breaking Swipe.

Sceptile can now learn the Charged Attack Breaking Swipe.

Heliolisk can now learn the Charged Attack Breaking Swipe.

Regidrago can now learn the Charged Attack Breaking Swipe.

Accelgor can now learn the Fast Attack Water Shuriken.

Hitmonlee can now learn the Charged Attack Blaze Kick.

Mienshao can now learn the Charged Attack Blaze Kick.

Incineroar can now learn the Charged Attack Blaze Kick.

Riolu can now learn the Charged Attack Blaze Kick.

Lucario can now learn the Charged Attack Blaze Kick.

Golisopod can now learn the Charged Attack Razor Shell.

Krabby can now learn the Charged Attack Razor Shell.

Kingler can now learn the Charged Attack Razor Shell.

Corphish can now learn the Charged Attack Razor Shell.

Crawdaunt can now learn the Charged Attack Razor Shell.

Shellder can now learn the Charged Attack Razor Shell.

Cloyster can now learn the Charged Attack Razor Shell.

Barbaracle can now learn the Charged Attack Razor Shell.

Mr. Mime can now learn the Fast Attack Magical Leaf.

Chikorita can now learn the Fast Attack Magical Leaf.

Bayleaf can now learn the Fast Attack Magical Leaf.

Meganium can now learn the Fast Attack Magical Leaf.

Bellossom can now learn the Fast Attack Magical Leaf.

Roselia can now learn the Fast Attack Magical Leaf.

Mismagius can now learn the Fast Attack Magical Leaf.

Shaymin can now learn the Fast Attack Magical Leaf.

Rowlet can now learn the Fast Attack Magical Leaf.

Dartrix can now learn the Fast Attack Magical Leaf.

Decidueye can now learn the Fast Attack Magical Leaf.

Kirlia can now learn the Fast Attack Magical Leaf.

Gardevoir can now learn the Fast Attack Magical Leaf.

Lilligant can now learn the Fast Attack Magical Leaf.

Meowstic can now learn the Fast Attack Magical Leaf.

Tauros can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Sudowoodo can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Mareep can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Flaafy can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Ampharos can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Scyther can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Scizor can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Kleavor can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Teddiursa can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Ursaring can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Ursaluna can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Deerling can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Sawsbuck can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Rockruff can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Lycanroc can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Fomantis can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Lurantis can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Skwovet can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Stunky can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Skuntank can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Galarian Meowth can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Perrserker can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Girafarig can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Phanpy can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Donphan can now learn the Charged Attack Trailblaze.

Galarian Mr. Mime can now learn the Charged Attack Triple Axel.

Sneasel can now learn the Charged Attack Triple Axel.

Weavile can now learn the Charged Attack Triple Axel.

Hitmontop can now learn the Charged Attack Triple Axel.

Kirlia can now learn the Charged Attack Triple Axel.

Gardevoir can now learn the Charged Attack Triple Axel.

Lopunny can now learn the Charged Attack Triple Axel.

Mr. Rime can now learn the Charged Attack Triple Axel.

Steenee can now learn the Charged Attack Triple Axel.

Tsareena can now learn the Charged Attack Triple Axel.

Sandslash can now learn the Charged Attack Scorching Sands.

Ninetales can now learn the Charged Attack Scorching Sands.

Arcanine can now learn the Charged Attack Scorching Sands.

Rapidash can now learn the Charged Attack Scorching Sands.

Entei can now learn the Charged Attack Scorching Sands.

Trapinch can now learn the Charged Attack Scorching Sands.

Vibrava can now learn the Charged Attack Scorching Sands.

Flygon can now learn the Charged Attack Scorching Sands.

Claydol can now learn the Charged Attack Scorching Sands.

Hippowdon can now learn the Charged Attack Scorching Sands.

Magmar can now learn the Charged Attack Scorching Sands.

Magmortar can now learn the Charged Attack Scorching Sands.

Diggersby can now learn the Charged Attack Scorching Sands.

Excadrill can now learn the Charged Attack Scorching Sands.

Sandygast can now learn the Charged Attack Scorching Sands.

Palossand can now learn the Charged Attack Scorching Sands.

A lot more content is expected to come with this new season. That said, with all these new moves and balance changes, you can expect to see a lot of exciting competitive matches in the Pokemon GO Battle League.