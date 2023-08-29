Is Kyogre with Origin Pulse good in Pokemon GO?

Kyogre is, without a doubt, one of the most potent legendary Pokemon that you can come across in Pokemon GO. It lives up to its legendary status not only in this title but also in the Pokemon franchise as a whole. Therefore, you should consider yourself a fantastic trainer if you have this beast in your arsenal. Since Primal Kyogre was recently featured in Pokemon GO's Primal Raids, many trainers have been able to capture some of these magnificent critters.

Even though Kyogre is a mono Water-type creature, it has various Charged moves that give it a decent elemental typing coverage. That said, what grabs people's attention the most is its Legacy Move, Origin Pulse.

In this article, we will walk you through an analysis of Origin Pulse Kyogre in Pokemon GO, both PvP and PvE and see if it is worth the hype.

Is Origin Pulse a good move for Kyogre in Pokemon GO?

Origin Pulse is a Water-type Charged move. Usually, Pocket Monsters that share the same elemental typing as the Charged move have the ability to learn it. That cannot be said about Origin Pulse, as it is exclusive to Kyogre and its Primal Reversion. It is like a Hydro Cannon buffed up with steroids.

Base stats of Kyogre:

Attack: 270

Defense: 228

Stamina: 205

Precipice Blades has the following attributes:

Base Power: 130

Damage Per Second (DPS): 76.47

Damage Per Second (DPE): 1.30

DPS*DPE: 99.41

Now that we have a brief idea about both Origin Pulse and Kyogre let us dive deeper into the combat analysis.

PvE analysis of Origin Pulse Kyogre

Best offensive moves:

Waterfall

Origin Pulse

Surf

Hydro Pump

Being a Water-type move, Waterfall is the best offensive Fast move for Kyogre, allowing it to enjoy a nice Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). It also has a decent elemental typing coverage. Origin Pulse and Surf are hard-hitting nukes in the realm of Charged moves.

Since Waterfall generates 6.67 Energy Per Second (EPS), you cannot spam a decent amount of Origin Pulses. However, its high Damage Per Second (DPS) of 13.33 will definitely compensate for that in a lot of situations.

Surf is an overall decent Charged move and is a tad bit better than Hydro Pump. If you do not have any Technical Machine (TM) besides the latter, you can use it and expect to receive decent outcomes. However, note that Hydro Pump will not perform as well as Surf and Origin Pulse.

If you choose to go with Kyogre’s Primal Reversion, Primal Kyogre, the overall statistics of this beast will increase. As a result, you will be able to chip away at the enemy’s health much faster compared to its regular form.

PvP analysis of Origin Pulse Kyogre

We know that Origin Pulse needs 100 energy to be usable in battle. Waterfall, as a Fast move, suffers from poor energy generation. With 6.67 EPS, you cannot expect to reach your Origin Pulse swiftly. You must play it smart by using Surf as a shield bait.

Since this move uses 50 energy, you can lean on Surf to put shield pressure on your enemy. If they exhaust their shield, you can build up some energy to nuke them with your Origin Pulse. That said, if they choose to let the Surf hit, you will still do a lot of damage with a base power of 65.

Let us look at how Kyogre performs in the various formats of the Pokemon GO Battle League. Since Kyogre’s catch CP is never under 1,500, you cannot use this critter in the Great League.

Kyogre in the Ultra League

You can use this creature in the Ultra League, but a much better Water-type alternative would be Swampert and its Shadow variant. Both of these creatures are easy to build, and they perform better than Kyogre, as the latter gets severely limited by the CP restriction of 2,500 in the Ultra League.

Kyogre in the Master League

Kyogre is currently ranked at #29 in the Master League of the GO Battle League. There is no CP limit in this format of the game. Consequently, you can max out your Kyogre without any restriction. Once that is done, this legendary critter will be able to wreak havoc on the battlefield, clutching key wins against other top battlers like Metagross, Garchomp, Mewtwo, Hero Forme Zacian, and Gyarados.

Kyogre’s elemental typing efficiency in Pokemon GO

Being a mono Water-type critter, Kyogre is significantly vulnerable to Electric- and Grass-type beasts in Pokemon GO. It is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Water

Steel

Ice

Fire

Is it worth spending your resources on Kyogre in Pokemon GO?

As mentioned previously, Kyogre sits at #29 in the current meta of the Master League. You can counter a lot of the top-ranking creatures on the leaderboard while receiving numerous neutral matchups that you can win if the odds are in your favor.

Furthermore, its Primal Reversion is insanely powerful and useful for raid battles in Pokemon GO. So, it is always a good idea to invest in a Kyogre in this title.