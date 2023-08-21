Best moveset for Primal Kyogre in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO trainers will be able to encounter Primal Kyogre in five-star raids around the 2023 Global GO Fest events. Primal Kyogre is the result of its normal variant undergoing Primal Reversion, similar to Mega Evolution. You will need 400 Primal Kyogre energy to turn Kyogre into its Primal form. After the initial transformation, subsequent Primal Reversions will only cost you 80 Primal Energy.

In this article, we will take a look at the best moves for Primal Kyogre in Pokemon GO.

Best moves for Primal Kyogre in Pokemon GO

Primal Kyogre is a mono Water-type beast with its main weaknesses being creatures with the following elemental typings:

Electric

Grass

Primal Kyogre is resistant to creatures with the following elemental typings:

Ice

Steel

Fire

Primal Kyogre has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 6,672 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 353

: 353 Defense : 268

: 268 Statistic: 218

Primal Kyogre can learn the following moves in Pokemon GO:

Fast moves:

Waterfall: This is a Water-type move. It does 13.33 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 6.67 Energy Per Second (EPS).

Charged moves:

Surf : This is a two-bar Water-type move. It has a Base Power of 65. It does 38.24 DPS while doing 1.30 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 49.71.

: This is a two-bar Water-type move. It has a Base Power of 65. It does 38.24 DPS while doing 1.30 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 49.71. Hydro Pump : This is a one-bar Water-type move. It has a Base Power of 130. It does 39.39 DPS while doing 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 51.21.

: This is a one-bar Water-type move. It has a Base Power of 130. It does 39.39 DPS while doing 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 51.21. Thunder : This is a one-bar Electric-type move. It has a Base Power of 100. It does 41.67 DPS while doing 1 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 41.67.

: This is a one-bar Electric-type move. It has a Base Power of 100. It does 41.67 DPS while doing 1 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 41.67. Blizzard : This is a one-bar Ice-type move. It has a Base Power of 130. It does 41.94 DPS while doing 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 54.52.

: This is a one-bar Ice-type move. It has a Base Power of 130. It does 41.94 DPS while doing 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 54.52. Origin Pulse: This is a one-bar Water-type move. It has a Base Power of 130. It does 76.47 DPS while doing 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 99.41. This is Primal Kyogre's Legacy move, and you will need an Elite Charged TM to teach this move to Primal Kyogre.

Best PvE moveset for Primal Kyogre in Pokemon GO

Since you will not be able to use Primal Kyogre in Pokemon GO PvP, we will only focus on its PvE moves.

From the numbers above, the best moves for Primal Kyogre would be Waterfall as the Fast move with Origin Pulse as the Charged move. Since both are Water-type moves and Primal Kyogre is a Water-type beast, you will get a nice Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) boost. Waterfall and Origin Pulse is the best Water-type moveset in GO.

How to catch Primal Kyogre in Pokemon GO?

You can encounter Primal Kyogre in five-star raids between August 23, 2023, and August 26, 2023. You will get the chance to catch this creature after defeating it in the raid.