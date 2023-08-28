Is Groudon with Precipice Blades good in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO has a lot of powerful legendary creatures you can encounter, and Groudon easily happens to be one of the strongest. This legendary beast is one of the most powerful Pocket Monsters in the Pokemon franchise. So, if you have one in your bag, you should consider yourself an amazing trainer. With Primal Groudon’s recent appearance in Pokemon GO’s Primal Raids, a lot of trainers managed to get their hands on a few of these majestic creatures.

Owing to its dual Ground and Fire element typing, this critter has a lot of unique abilities. But what catches the eye of most is its Legacy Move, Precipice Blades.

In this article, we will walk you through an analysis of Precipice Blades Groudon in Pokemon GO, both PvP and PvE, and see if it's any good.

Is Precipice Blades a good move for Groudon in Pokemon GO?

Precipice Blades is a Ground-type Charged move. Unlike other Charged moves that can be learned by creatures sharing the same elemental typing, Precipice Blades is exclusive to Groudon and its Primal form. It's akin to an extremely buffed-up Earthquake.

Base stats of Groudon:

Attack : 270

: 270 Defense : 228

: 228 Stamina: 205

Precipice Blades has the following attributes:

Base Power : 130

: 130 Damage Per Second (DPS) : 76.47

: 76.47 Damage Per Second (DPE) : 1.30

: 1.30 DPS*DPE: 99.41

Having gained a brief idea about both Precipice Blades and Groudon, let's dive deeper into the combat analysis.

PvE analysis of Precipice Blades Groudon

Best offensive moves:

Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Earthquake

Solar Beam

Best defensive moves:

Mud Shot

Earthquake

Precipice Blades

Fire Punch

Being a Ground-type move, Mud Shot is the best offensive maneuver for Groudon, allowing it to enjoy a nice Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). It also boasts a decent elemental typing coverage. Precipice Blades is a nuke in the world of Charged moves. This will allow it to inflict a lot of damage on enemies.

Since Mud Shot generates 11.67 Energy Per Second (EPS), you can spam a decent amount of Precipice Blades, which in turn will eat away at your enemy’s health.

If you choose to go with Groudon’s Primal Reversion, Primal Groudon, your overall stats and moves will receive a significant buff. As a result, you can do more damage to the enemies, especially the Raid Bosses.

PvP analysis of Precipice Blades Groudon

Precipice Blades requires 100 energy to be usable in battle. When paired with a Fast move like Mud Shot, you will have enough energy generation to tank a lot of shots from your enemy until this Charged move becomes usable.

Mud Shot generates 11.67 Energy Per Second (EPS) while doing 8.33 Damage Per Second (DPS). As a result, it charges up the Precipice Blades at a decent pace. Paired with a Fire-type move, Fire Punch, Groudon will not only have a good elemental typing coverage but also exert more shield pressure on the enemy team. Being a three-bar move with a base power of 55, it's great to use as a shield bait.

Groudon in the Great League

Since Groudon’s catch CP is never under 1,500, you cannot use this critter in the Great League.

Groudon in the Ultra League

Sitting in the late 300s of the Ultra League Leaderboard, there are a lot of Ground- and Fire-type beasts that can outclass Groudon in this league. For instance, Shadow Gliscor is a great Ground-type Pokemon to use instead of Groudon. It has a better rating in this league and remains cheaper to build in the game.

Groudon in the Master League

Groudon is currently ranked third in the Master League of the GO Battle League. Since this format has no restrictions, you can max out your Groudon. Once you manage to do that, this beast can exhibit its prowess on the battlefield, clutching key wins against other top battlers like Metagross, Dialga, Mewtwo, and Garchomp.

Groudon’s elemental typing efficiency in Pokemon GO

Being a dual Ground- and Fire-type critter, Groudon is significantly vulnerable to Water-type and other Ground-type beasts in the game. It is resistant to the following elemental typings in Pokemon GO:

Poison

Bug

Steel

Fire

Fairy

Electric

Is it worth spending your resources on Groudon in Pokemon GO?

In the current competitive meta of the GO Battle League, Groudon sits third in the Master League. It offers decent elemental coverage against a lot of the top-ranking creatures, which by itself is enough reason to level up your Groudon.

Furthermore, it has a Primal Reversion that boosts Ground, Fire, and Grass-type creatures. You will catch bonuses like extra candies and Stardust with creatures of these elemental typings.

So, it is never a bad idea to invest in a Groudon in Pokemon GO.