What are the best PvP IVs for Carbink in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is currently celebrating its biggest annual event, the Global Edition of this year’s GO Fest. After the huge success of the in-person GO Fest events in London, New York City, and Osaka, it is time for the rest of the world to enjoy the endless bonuses coming with GO Fest 2023. One of the best additions to the Global GO Fest is Carbink. This critter was previously kept behind a paywall but can now be obtained through raids.

Carbink has the bulk of a Bastiodon with an interesting Rock and Fairy elemental typing combination. This allows this creature to deal with the annoying Sableyes that run wild in the current metagame.

In this article, we will take a look at the PvP IVs for Carbink in Pokemon GO and see what build will give you the best results on the battlefield

Carbink in Pokemon GO: Best PvP IVs in the GO Battle League

Expand Tweet

If you are starting off with the competitive aspect of this game, you might struggle to understand what an appraisal of IV spread means. IV is an acronym for Individual Value, and you will have one such figure for each base statistic of a creature in Pokemon GO – Base Attack, Base Defense, and Base Stamina.

The base statistics for all creatures of a given species will always be the same. It is the appraisal that makes them different. You can consider IVs as the genes of a Pokemon. Irrespective of the rarity of a Pocket Monster, the maximum IV for each base stat will be 15.

Let us consider the base stats of Carbink in Pokemon GO:

Attack : 95

: 95 Defense : 285

: 285 Stamina: 137

If you manage to acquire a Carbink with perfect IVs, you will have 15 points added to each of the stats:

Attack + IV (attack) : 110

: 110 Defense + IV (defense) : 300

: 300 Stamina + IV (stamina): 152

While these should be the best PvP IVs for the creature, that isn't the case. Combat Power (CP) plays a big role in governing the Pokemon you can use in the Pokemon GO Battle League. The Great League has a CP cap of 1500, while the Ultra League sets the limit at 2500. If you take max IVs for all stats, your Carbink might not reach the optimum CP for the best results on the battlefield.

If you take a 15/15/15 Carbink, its CP will either be lesser than desired or exceed the cap. This is where a lower IV on the Attack stat is ideal. Since bulk is crucial in any given scenario, you should not compromise on the Defense and Stamina IVs

There are a lot of complex formulae that determine the ideal IVs for any Pocket Monster. But to keep things simple, you must remember that a lower Attack IV is always beneficial for your creature to hit the optimum CP. Higher attack IV will result in an inflated CP, which is not ideal.

(Note: If your Pokemon maxes out before reaching the CP limit, you can opt for higher Attack IVs in such cases.)

That being said, we can now take a look at the best PvP IVs for Carbink in the Pokemon GO Battle league.

Best PvP IVs for Carbink in the Great League

Expand Tweet

Rank 1 IVs: 5/15/15

CP: 1498 at level 41.5 to level 50.

This IV spread is focused on Carbink’s bulk. If you are looking to outperform a Shadow Ball Noctowl, a greater HP stat will really come in handy for Carbink. Noctowl is a creature that likes to have some weight in its Attack stat. Since Carbink is a direct counter to Noctowl, you will perform better with the added bulk.

In certain scenarios where Noctowl has an attack stat sitting at 105, your Carbink will lose the matchup regardless of a shield advantage. The same holds true for a Lickitung with a 98-attack stat. However, these are extremely rare scenarios.

If you choose to go with the bulky Carbink, it will have the following stats:

Attack : 84.8

: 84.8 Defense : 247.8

: 247.8 Stamina: 126

If you want a Lanturn and Trevenant breakpoint Carbink, you might want to bump up the Attack stat to 86. That way, you can sacrifice a bit of stamina to deal with the pesky Lanturns that plague the Great League.

Best PvP IVs for Carbink in the Ultra League

Expand Tweet

Rank 1 IVs: 15/15/15

CP: 1658 at level 50.

It will have the following stats in Pokemon GO:

Attack : 92.4

: 92.4 Defense : 252

: 252 Stamina: 127

Since Carbink's max CP is too low for the Ultra League, it is best to steer clear of this critter.