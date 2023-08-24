Pokemon GO Carbink: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO Fest’s Global Edition is almost here, bringing in a lot of new in-game content that players will be able to enjoy. From Mega Rayquaza’s debut to loads of encounters with shiny creatures, there are a lot of things to look forward to during Global GO Fest 2023. One of the most appealing attractions about this year’s Global GO Fest is the appearance of Carbink in raids.

This creature has been making massive waves in Pokemon GO’s PvP community. Previously, the majority of the Pokemon trainers were unable to get this creature as it was kept behind a paywall. That, however, changes with the Global GO Fest, where you can get Carbink without having to pay any money.

In this article, we will talk about the best moves you can pair Carbink with and check if the creature is worth investing your resources.

Best moves to have on Carbink in Pokemon GO

While stats are often enough to determine the best moveset of any given creature, it is important to understand elemental typing efficiencies, too. If your move is ineffective against your enemy, even the hardest-hitting moves will fail to deliver fruitful results.

Since Carbink will be accessible to everyone in the game for free for the first time, you will probably want to know its ideal moves. Carbink is a dual Rock- and Fairy-type Pokemon.

This creature is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Grass

Ground

Steel

Water

Carbink resists the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Dragon

Fire

Flying

Normal

Carbink can learn the following moves in Pokemon GO:

Fast moves:

Tackle : This is a Normal-type move. It does 10 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 10 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Normal-type move. It does 10 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 10 Energy Per Second (EPS). Rock Throw: This is a Rock-type move. It does 13.33 DPS while generating 7.78 EPS.

Charged moves:

Rock Slide : This is a two-bar Rock-type move. It has a Base Power of 80. It does 29.63 DPS, with its Damage Per Energy (DPE) being 1.60. Its DPE*DPS is 47.41.

: This is a two-bar Rock-type move. It has a Base Power of 80. It does 29.63 DPS, with its Damage Per Energy (DPE) being 1.60. Its DPE*DPS is 47.41. Moonblast : This a one-bar Fairy-type move. It has a Base Power of 130. It does 33.33 DPS, with its DPE being 1.30. Its DPE*DPS is 43.33.

: This a one-bar Fairy-type move. It has a Base Power of 130. It does 33.33 DPS, with its DPE being 1.30. Its DPE*DPS is 43.33. Power Gem: This is a two-bar Rock-type move. It has a Base Power of 80. It does 27.59 DPS, with its DPE being 1.60. Its DPE*DPS is 44.14.

From these statistics, the best selections for Carbink are Rock Throw as the Fast move, along with Rock Slide and Moonblast as the Charged attacks. Being of the same elemental typing as Carbink, you will get a decent Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with these particular moves in Pokemon GO.

Best counters to Carbink in Pokemon GO

Great League counters against Carbink:

Galarian Stunfisk

Swampert

Registeel

Azumarill

Trevenant

Since this creature does not perform well in the Ultra League and Master League of GO's PvP, we will not talk about these formats.

Best teammates for Carbink in Pokemon GO

Carbink will perform best with the following creatures:

Altered Giratina

Registeel

Buzzwole

Pidgeot

Cresselia

Is Carbink good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Carbink is currently ranked top in the Great League. As a result, it's clearly the best critter you can use in the current metagame of GO’s PvP.

This beast hard-counters some of the most popular selections in the current metagame of Pokemon GO’s Great League:

Noctowl

Alolan Ninetales

Sableye

Medicham

Lanturn

You can expect a lot of success in the Great League using a roster containing Carbink.