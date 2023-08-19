Best moveset for Dragalge in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 is bringing Shiny Skrelp and Shiny Dragalge into the game during in-person events in New York City. However, if you are not attending the in-person GO Fest, you can still catch a Shiny Skrelp during the Noxious Swamp event that is happening globally as of the writing of this article. Once you get yourself a shiny variant of Skrelp, or if you have a good IV issue of this creature, you might be thinking about using this in your competitive roster.

Knowing the best moves and typing effectiveness of a new creature before hitting the battlefield with it is always the way to go. This article will walk you through the best moves for Dragalge in Pokemon GO for both PvE and PvP.

Knowing Dragalge in Pokemon GO

Dragalge is the second creature that you will encounter in the Skrelp family. You will need 50 Skrelp Candies to evolve Skrelp into Dragalge.

This critter is a dual Dragon and Poison-type creature with its main weaknesses being creatures with the following elemental typings:

Dragon

Ground

Ice

Psychic

Dragalge is resistant to creatures with the following elemental typings:

Bug

Electric

Fighting

Fire

Grass

Poison

Water

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 2,694 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack: 177

Defense: 207

Statistic: 163

Dragalge can learn the following moves in Pokemon GO:

Fast moves:

Dragon Tail : This is a Dragon-type move. It does 13.64 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 8.8 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Dragon-type move. It does 13.64 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 8.8 Energy Per Second (EPS). Acid : This is a Poison-type move. It does 11.25 DPS while generating 10 EPS.

: This is a Poison-type move. It does 11.25 DPS while generating 10 EPS. Water Gun: This is a Water-type move. It does 10 DPS while generating 10 EPS.

Charged moves:

Outrage : This is a two-bar Dragon-type move. It has a Base Power of 110. It does 28.21 DPS while doing 2.20 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 62.05.

: This is a two-bar Dragon-type move. It has a Base Power of 110. It does 28.21 DPS while doing 2.20 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 62.05. Aqua Tail : This is a three-bar Water-type move. It has a Base Power of 130. It does 26.32 DPS while doing 1.52 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 39.87.

: This is a three-bar Water-type move. It has a Base Power of 130. It does 26.32 DPS while doing 1.52 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 39.87. Hydro Pump : This is a one-bar Water-type move. It has a Base Power of 130. It does 39.39 DPS while doing 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 51.21.

: This is a one-bar Water-type move. It has a Base Power of 130. It does 39.39 DPS while doing 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 51.21. Gunk Shot: This is a one-bar Poison-type move. It has a Base Power of 130. It does 41.94 DPS while doing 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 54.52.

Best PvE moveset for Dragalge in Pokemon GO

While Dragalge is not very useful as a raid attacker, it can be useful as a gym defender.

For offensive purposes, the best moveset is Dragon Tail as the Fast Move and Outrage as the Charged move. These are both Dragon-type moves. So, you will get a nice Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) benefit if you use this moveset.

For defensive purposes, Dragon Tail is the best Fast move, with Aqua Tail as the Charged move. The former does a high amount of neutral damage.

Given gym attackers love to use Rock-type creatures, Aqua Tail can prove to be very useful.

Best PvP moveset for Dragalge in Pokemon GO

Acid makes no sense as it does not give good typing coverage to Dragalge. That leaves us with Dragon Tail and Water Gun. The former would be a better choice as it does more damage.

When it comes to Charged moves, keeping a cheap shield-baiting move along with a hard-hitting damage dealer is always a good tactic. So, Aqua Tail and Outrage would be the best Charged moves for Dragalge in PvP.