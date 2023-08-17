Pokemon GO Fest 2023 New York City: Best tips and tricks to prepare for the event

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 was a major hit at the London and Osaka in-person events. Now it is time for trainers in New York City to get a taste of this iconic Pokemon GO event. The in-person events in New York City will begin on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 9 am (local time) and will end on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 6 am (local time).

This article covers everything you need to know to make the most out of the New York Pokemon GO Fest.

Everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Fest 2023: New York City Edition

Expand Tweet

Time and Location of the in-person events:

Randall Island Park (For the Park experience): You can enjoy the park experience during the daytime hours from 9 am to 1 pm or the evening from 3 pm to 7 pm (local times).

Throughout New York City (For the City experience): The City experience will last throughout the event, from 9 am to 7 pm (local time). You can plan for the city experience depending on when you decide to play in the park.

New York City Shiny Pokemon debuts

The official website states:

“Trainers who attend Pokémon GO Fest 2023: New York City will be able to encounter Shiny Golett and Shiny Skrelp for the first time in Pokémon GO—if they’re lucky! Shiny Unown! will also make its first appearance in the Americas at the event after debuting during the Pokémon GO Fest events hosted in London and Osaka.”

There will be several different shiny creature debuts at the New York City in-person GO Fest events. So, if you want to be one of the first to catch Shiny Skrelp and Shiny Golett, it is time to pack your bags and visit the USA.

Besides these new shiny Pokemon, you will get the following bonuses:

0.5x hatch distance for all eggs that you incubate during the GO Fest.

Since there will be players coming in from different corners of the world, you will be able to do six Special Trades during the event.

Trades will be significantly cheaper during the GO Fest.

You will get nine Raid Passes by spinning Gym Discs.

You will get 2x the normal amount of Candies for every creature that you catch.

You will get 1.5x the amount of Stardust and Candies for every egg that you hatch during the event.

Mega Rayquaza debut at the New York GO Fest 2023

Expand Tweet

Just like in London and Osaka, Mega Rayquaza will be making its debut for New Yorkers during the GO Fest. Make sure you utilize the nine free Raid Passes and catch as many Rayquazas as possible to stockpile the Mega Energy for this creature.

You should also focus on collecting Meteorites in order to give Dragon Ascent to this creature. This move is crucial for evolving Rayquaza into its mega form.

It is important to have a stockpile of Golden Razz Berries from other raids before doing Mega Rayquaza raids as you will not get a lot of Berries from the Mega Raids. So, if you do not have a fair amount of Golden Berries, the Rayquaza might run from you.

Legendary Raids at the New York GO Fest 2023

Besides Rayquaza, you will also come across Xerneas, Yveltal, and Cresselia during five-star legendary raids at the Pokemon GO Fest. Xerneas and Yveltal have further received two new moves called Geomancy and Oblivion Wing, respectively. So, depending on which legendary beast you want, players need to make a balanced plan before hitting the streets of New York on August 18.

All three legendary creatures have brilliant shiny variants and you will come across one every 20 encounters. In case you have some coins lying around, make sure to buy Premium Raid Passes for these raids.

Things that you must have while playing the Pokemon GO Fest events in New York City

Expand Tweet

Keep the following things in mind before starting your Pokemon GO Fest adventure:

Appropriate shoes are necessary since you will be walking a lot. Consider investing in a pair of comfortable sneakers as they will keep your feet from bruising after walking around New York City.

Sunscreen is a must for protecting yourself from sunburns.

You will need to carry electrolytes to keep yourself hydrated. Although you can buy it from shops, it is always better to come prepared instead of wasting time in search of shops.

You should carry an external power bank to charge your mobile device during the event. You will be playing on the Pokemon GO application throughout the day, which will inevitably drain your battery. Carrying one external power bank in your bag will prevent your phone from dying in the middle of an event.

We hope you found these tips helpful. You can also learn about all the shiny spawns during the Pokemon GO Fest in New York City.