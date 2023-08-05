All Shiny Pokemon spawns during Pokemon GO Fest 2023

Pokemon GO Fest went live on August 4, 2023, in London and Osaka. You have three days to enjoy everything it offers until it ends on August 6, 2023. If you have the means to travel to a different country, you can participate in the in-person events during the London GO Fest as well. So, three in-person events at three different locations before going live globally, this year’s Pokemon GO Fest will be a banger, to say the least!

There is good news for the shiny hunters, as many critters will enjoy boosted shiny spawns along with a few shiny debuts during GO Fest 2023. This article will help you learn about all the different shiny spawns depending on where you are during Pokemon GO Fest 2023.

All new Shiny Pokemon debuts at Pokemon GO Fest 2023

London and Osaka edition (August 4, 2023, to August 6, 2023)

Dewpider

Petilil

Unown !

New York City (August 18, 2023, to August 21, 2023)

Golett

Skrelp

Unown !

Global (August 26 and 27, 2023)

Goomy

East Sea Shellos

West Sea Shellos

Joltik

Oranguru

All featured Shiny Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO Fest 2023: London and Osaka Edition

Shiny count coming later, stay tuned, it’s a big one… pic.twitter.com/N9HpVaEjXb #PokemonGOFest2023 going very well, having a great time! Stopped for food now, hitting Mega Rayquaza raids soon.Shiny count coming later, stay tuned, it’s a big one…

There will be different shiny spawns depending on which Habitat Rotation you are in:

Shiny spawns in the Dark Jungle Habitat

Dewpider

Zubat

Heracross

Pumpkaboo

Tangela

Venipede

Deino

Seviper

Plant Cloak Burmy

Skorupi

Purrloin

All Shiny spawns in the Fairy Garden Habitat

Seedot

Jigglypuff

Bulbasaur

Oddish

Swirlix

Dedenne

Hoppip

Cacnea

Petilil

Ferroseed

Spritzee

All Shiny spawns in the Hypnotic Glacier Habitat

Bergmite

Galarian Darumaka

Snowy form of Castform

Cubchoo

Amaura

Elgyem

Seel

Shellder

Snorlax

Galarian Mr. Mime

Jynx

All Shiny spawns in the Volcanic Island Habitat

Dratini

Charmander

Squirtle

Aerodactyl wearing a Satchel

Inkay

Durant

Lucario

Corphish

Surskit

Mantine

Nosepass

Shiny spawns that you can encounter in all of the aforementioned Habitats

Pikachu wearing an Amethyst Crown

Unown A

Unown D

Unown I

Unown M

Unown N

Unown O

Unown !

All featured Shiny Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO Fest 2023: New York City Edition

There will be different shiny spawns depending on which Habitat Rotation you are in:

All Shiny spawns in the Prehistoric Volcano Habitat

Heatmor

Tyrunt

Dratini

Slugma

Kangaskhan

Aerodactyl wearing a Satchel

Cranidos

Shieldon

Archen

Axew

Darumaka

All Shiny spawns in the Poison Swamp Habitat

Tentacool

Surskit

Seviper

Noibat

Skrelp

Zubat

Venonat

Skorupi

Pawniard

Gulpin

All Shiny spawns in the Cursed Treasures Habitat

Nosepass

Durant

Pinsir

Eevee

Gastly

Yamask

Golett

Klink

Chimecho

Sableye

All Shiny spawns in the Athletic Field Habitat

Lucario

Zangoose

Spoink

Hitmonlee

Voltorb

Hitmonchan

Makuhita

Throh

Baltoy

Hitmontop

Shroomish

Shiny spawns that you can encounter in all of the aforementioned Habitats

Pikachu wearing an Amethyst Crown

Unown A

Unown D

Unown I

Unown M

Unown N

Unown O

Unown !

All featured Shiny Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global Edition

There will be different shiny spawns depending on which Habitat Rotation you are in:

All Shiny spawns in the Quartz Terrarium Habitat

Pikachu wearing a Quartz Crown

Clefairy

Lickitung

Heracross

Miltank

Wurmple

Foongus

Whismur

Audino

Luvdisc

Buneary

East Sea Shellos

All Shiny spawns in the Pyrite Sands Habitat

Pikachu wearing a Pyrite Crown

Girafarig

Alolan diglett

Psyduck

Sandshrew

Helioptile

Binacle

Joltik

Trapinch

Gible

Hippopotas

Timburr

Shuckle

All Shiny spawns in the Malachite Wilderness Habitat

Pikachu wearing a Malachite Crown

Snorlax wearing a Cowboy Hat

Scyther

Bellsprout

Caterpie

Oranguru

Remoraid

Cottonee

Roselia

Snover

Stunfisk

Ferroseed

Spinarak

All Shiny spawns in the Aquamarine Shores Habitat

Pikachu wearing an Aquamarine Crown

West Sea Shellos

Goomy

Marill

Horsea

Lapras

Wobbuffet

Barboach

Bagon

Beldum

Woobat

Carvanha

Tympole

All featured Shiny spawns in raids during Pokemon GO Fest 2023

All Shiny encounters in one-star raids (Global GO Fest)

Pikachu wearing a Quartz Crown

Pikachu wearing an Aquamarine Crown

Pikachu wearing a Malachite Crown

Pikachu wearing a Pyrite Crown

Goomy

All Shiny encounters in three-star raids (Global GO Fest)

Snorlax wearing a Cowboy Hat

All Shiny encounters in five-star (Legendary) raids (London, Osaka, and New York City in-person GO Fest)

Cresselia

Xerneas

Yveltal

All Shiny encounters in Primal raids (Global GO Fest)

Primal Kyogre

Primal Groudon

During the entirety of Pokemon GO Fest 2023, only one Mega Legendary beast will be featured, and that is Mega Rayquaza. This beast is making its debut in Pokemon GO and will be one of the strongest, if not the strongest Dragon-type mega Pocket Monster in the game. If you want to learn about the best counters to use against Mega Rayquaza, you can read this article.

All featured Shiny Incense encounters in Pokemon GO Fest 2023

Using an Incense during the GO Fest will increase the chances of encountering the following shiny critters:

Pyrite Sands Pawniard

Unown A

Unown D

Unown I

Unown M

Unown N

Unown O

Unown !

While the shiny odds of most of the critters during GO Fest 2023 are unknown, you can expect a boost in the chances of getting a shiny. Trainers have shared their shiny catches on platforms like Reddit and Twitter, and it looks like no one has had dry luck so far.