All Shiny Pokemon spawns during Pokemon GO Fest 2023

Pokemon GO Fest went live on August 4, 2023, in London and Osaka. You have three days to enjoy everything it offers until it ends on August 6, 2023. If you have the means to travel to a different country, you can participate in the in-person events during the London GO Fest as well. So, three in-person events at three different locations before going live globally, this year’s Pokemon GO Fest will be a banger, to say the least!
There is good news for the shiny hunters, as many critters will enjoy boosted shiny spawns along with a few shiny debuts during GO Fest 2023. This article will help you learn about all the different shiny spawns depending on where you are during Pokemon GO Fest 2023.
All new Shiny Pokemon debuts at Pokemon GO Fest 2023
London and Osaka edition (August 4, 2023, to August 6, 2023)
- Dewpider
- Petilil
- Unown !
New York City (August 18, 2023, to August 21, 2023)
- Golett
- Skrelp
- Unown !
Global (August 26 and 27, 2023)
- Goomy
- East Sea Shellos
- West Sea Shellos
- Joltik
- Oranguru
All featured Shiny Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO Fest 2023: London and Osaka Edition
There will be different shiny spawns depending on which Habitat Rotation you are in:
Shiny spawns in the Dark Jungle Habitat
- Dewpider
- Zubat
- Heracross
- Pumpkaboo
- Tangela
- Venipede
- Deino
- Seviper
- Plant Cloak Burmy
- Skorupi
- Purrloin
All Shiny spawns in the Fairy Garden Habitat
- Seedot
- Jigglypuff
- Bulbasaur
- Oddish
- Swirlix
- Dedenne
- Hoppip
- Cacnea
- Petilil
- Ferroseed
- Spritzee
All Shiny spawns in the Hypnotic Glacier Habitat
- Bergmite
- Galarian Darumaka
- Snowy form of Castform
- Cubchoo
- Amaura
- Elgyem
- Seel
- Shellder
- Snorlax
- Galarian Mr. Mime
- Jynx
All Shiny spawns in the Volcanic Island Habitat
- Dratini
- Charmander
- Squirtle
- Aerodactyl wearing a Satchel
- Inkay
- Durant
- Lucario
- Corphish
- Surskit
- Mantine
- Nosepass
Shiny spawns that you can encounter in all of the aforementioned Habitats
- Pikachu wearing an Amethyst Crown
- Unown A
- Unown D
- Unown I
- Unown M
- Unown N
- Unown O
- Unown !
All featured Shiny Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO Fest 2023: New York City Edition
There will be different shiny spawns depending on which Habitat Rotation you are in:
All Shiny spawns in the Prehistoric Volcano Habitat
- Heatmor
- Tyrunt
- Dratini
- Slugma
- Kangaskhan
- Aerodactyl wearing a Satchel
- Cranidos
- Shieldon
- Archen
- Axew
- Darumaka
All Shiny spawns in the Poison Swamp Habitat
- Tentacool
- Surskit
- Seviper
- Noibat
- Skrelp
- Zubat
- Venonat
- Skorupi
- Pawniard
- Gulpin
All Shiny spawns in the Cursed Treasures Habitat
- Nosepass
- Durant
- Pinsir
- Eevee
- Gastly
- Yamask
- Golett
- Klink
- Chimecho
- Sableye
All Shiny spawns in the Athletic Field Habitat
- Lucario
- Zangoose
- Spoink
- Hitmonlee
- Voltorb
- Hitmonchan
- Makuhita
- Throh
- Baltoy
- Hitmontop
- Shroomish
Shiny spawns that you can encounter in all of the aforementioned Habitats
- Pikachu wearing an Amethyst Crown
- Unown A
- Unown D
- Unown I
- Unown M
- Unown N
- Unown O
- Unown !
All featured Shiny Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global Edition
There will be different shiny spawns depending on which Habitat Rotation you are in:
All Shiny spawns in the Quartz Terrarium Habitat
- Pikachu wearing a Quartz Crown
- Clefairy
- Lickitung
- Heracross
- Miltank
- Wurmple
- Foongus
- Whismur
- Audino
- Luvdisc
- Buneary
- East Sea Shellos
All Shiny spawns in the Pyrite Sands Habitat
- Pikachu wearing a Pyrite Crown
- Girafarig
- Alolan diglett
- Psyduck
- Sandshrew
- Helioptile
- Binacle
- Joltik
- Trapinch
- Gible
- Hippopotas
- Timburr
- Shuckle
All Shiny spawns in the Malachite Wilderness Habitat
- Pikachu wearing a Malachite Crown
- Snorlax wearing a Cowboy Hat
- Scyther
- Bellsprout
- Caterpie
- Oranguru
- Remoraid
- Cottonee
- Roselia
- Snover
- Stunfisk
- Ferroseed
- Spinarak
All Shiny spawns in the Aquamarine Shores Habitat
- Pikachu wearing an Aquamarine Crown
- West Sea Shellos
- Goomy
- Marill
- Horsea
- Lapras
- Wobbuffet
- Barboach
- Bagon
- Beldum
- Woobat
- Carvanha
- Tympole
All featured Shiny spawns in raids during Pokemon GO Fest 2023
All Shiny encounters in one-star raids (Global GO Fest)
- Pikachu wearing a Quartz Crown
- Pikachu wearing an Aquamarine Crown
- Pikachu wearing a Malachite Crown
- Pikachu wearing a Pyrite Crown
- Goomy
All Shiny encounters in three-star raids (Global GO Fest)
- Snorlax wearing a Cowboy Hat
All Shiny encounters in five-star (Legendary) raids (London, Osaka, and New York City in-person GO Fest)
- Cresselia
- Xerneas
- Yveltal
All Shiny encounters in Primal raids (Global GO Fest)
- Primal Kyogre
- Primal Groudon
During the entirety of Pokemon GO Fest 2023, only one Mega Legendary beast will be featured, and that is Mega Rayquaza. This beast is making its debut in Pokemon GO and will be one of the strongest, if not the strongest Dragon-type mega Pocket Monster in the game. If you want to learn about the best counters to use against Mega Rayquaza, you can read this article.
All featured Shiny Incense encounters in Pokemon GO Fest 2023
Using an Incense during the GO Fest will increase the chances of encountering the following shiny critters:
- Pyrite Sands Pawniard
- Unown A
- Unown D
- Unown I
- Unown M
- Unown N
- Unown O
- Unown !
While the shiny odds of most of the critters during GO Fest 2023 are unknown, you can expect a boost in the chances of getting a shiny. Trainers have shared their shiny catches on platforms like Reddit and Twitter, and it looks like no one has had dry luck so far.