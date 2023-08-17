Best ways to prepare for Pokemon GO Noxious Swamp

Pokemon GO Fest’s New York City edition is right around the corner. There are a lot of attractions that those present in NYC during the GO Fest events can enjoy. The shiny variant debuts of Skrelp and Golett are among the most exciting additions to Pokemon GO during this event. However, Niantic has also made arrangements specifically for people who are unable to attend the in-person GO Fest event in New York.

Niantic will be hosting a global Pokemon GO event called Noxious Swamp, beginning on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10 am and ending on Tuesday, August 22, at 8 pm (local time). This special event will feature many of the creatures set to debut in the New York City GO Fest. So, you will have an ample amount of time to hunt down the newly added shiny creatures in Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know about the Noxious Swamp event in Pokemon GO

Bonuses that you will get during the Noxious Swamp event

You can enjoy the following benefits during this event:

You will get 2x the number of Candies for all Pokemon that you catch during this event.

Team GO Rocket balloons usually appear twice every day. But you can expect these balloons to appear more frequently than usual during the event.

You usually get one free Raid Pass every day by spinning Gym Photo Discs. During the Noxious Swamp event, however, spinning Gym Photo Discs will grant you an additional free Raid Pass.

All wild Pokemon spawns during the Noxious Swamp event

You will have boosted spawns for the following creatures:

Zubat and its Shiny form

Venonat and its Shiny form

Tentacool and its Shiny form

Dratini and its Shiny form

Surskit and its Shiny form

Gulpin and its Shiny form

Skorupi and its Shiny form

Axew and its Shiny form

Tyrunt and its Shiny form

Noibat and its Shiny form

Skrelp and its Shiny form

Tyrunt’s shiny variant recently made its debut in Pokemon GO. So, if you failed to catch one during that event, you can do so during this one.

Out of all these spawns, your main focus should be on Skrelp as its shiny variant will make its debut in Pokemon GO during the Noxious Swamp event. Not only does the shiny version of this creature look beautiful, its evolved form, Dragalge, is a menace in the Ultra League. So, you should definitely put in the miles for capturing this creature.

Raids during the Noxious Swamp event

One-star raids will feature Hisuian Qwilfish, Alolan Grimer, Grimer, and Hisuian Sneasel.

Three-star raids will feature Turtonator, Galarian Weezing, and Druddigon.

Five-star legendary raids will feature Xerneas and Yveltal.

Mega raids will feature Mega Salamence.

One-star Shadow raids will feature Zubat, Houndour, and Pidove.

Three-star shadow raids will feature Nidorina, Onix, and Sneasel.

Since you will get extra free Raid Passes during this event, you should try and take on either the legendary raids or the Mega raids. These will grant you the most rewards. The legendary raids will reward you with a lot of resources like TMs, Golden Razz Berries, etc. while the Mega raids will provide you with the same along with a pinch of Mega Energy as a bonus.

Research Tasks during the Noxious Swamp Event

You will find a free Timed Research in Pokemon GO during this event that will reward you with an encounter with Skrelp and Dragalge. The tasks will be raid-centric and since these creatures are the main focus of this event, you should consider playing this event.