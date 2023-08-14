5 top picks for Ultra League in Pokemon GO PvP

Pokemon GO Battle League picks random players and allows them to fight in real-time. The GO Battle League (GML) has three modes for trainers to enjoy – Great League, Ultra League, and Master League. Each mode has its unique set of rules, with the main difference lying in the Combat Power (CP) cap. The Ultra League has a CP cap of 2500.

In this article, we will walk you through the top five Pocket Monsters you should play within the Ultra League of Pokemon GO Battle League.

5 best Pokemon for Ultra League in Pokemon GO PvP

5) Cobalion (Overall Rating in the Ultra League: 94.1)

Cobalion (in the middle) as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is a dual Steel- and Fighting-type and is one of the more popular critters in the current Pokemon GO Ultra League metagame. Cobalion has key wins against popular opponents such as Walrein, Galarian Stunfisk, Obstagoon, and Alolan Muk.

This Pocket Monster suffered a few losses against Charizard, Swampert, Altered Giratina, Cresselia, and Tapu Fini. Make sure to switch to a suitable counter for these hard matchups.

It has the following statistics:

Attack : 146.2

: 146.2 Defense : 179.2

: 179.2 Stamina: 163

The Pokemon's overall rating comes to 4273.

Its Rank 1 PvP IVs at a Combat Power (CP) of 2499 are:

Attack : 1

: 1 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 12

The best moveset for Cobalion in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO would be Double Kick as the Fast move, along with Stone Edge and Sacred Sword as the Charged Moves.

Sacred Sword is Cobalion’s Legacy Move, and you will need an Elite Charged TM if you want to use this move.

Best teammates for Cobalion

Pidgeot

Altered Giratina

Jellicent

Registeel

4) Shadow Registeel (Overall Rating in the Ultra League: 94.7)

Shiny Shadow Registeel as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is a mono Steel-type creature and has a few key wins against popular opponents such as Tapu Fini, Cresselia, Walrein, and Charizard.

That said, it has a few key losses against Trevenant, Swampert, Altered Giratina, Galarian Stunfisk, and Escavalier. Make sure to switch to a suitable counter for these hard matchups.

It has the following statistics:

Attack : 122.7

: 122.7 Defense : 242.2

: 242.2 Stamina: 171

Shadow Registeel's overall rating comes to 5086.

Its Rank 1 PvP IVs at a Combat Power (CP) of 2500 are:

Attack : 1

: 1 Defense : 10

: 10 Stamina: 15

The best moveset for Shadow Registeel in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO would include Lock On as the Fast move, along with Focus Blast and Zap Cannon as the Charged Moves.

Zap Cannon is Shadow Registeel’s Legacy Move, and you will need an Elite Charged TM if you want to use this move.

Best teammates for Shadow Registeel

Cresselia

Altered Giratina

Charizard

Gliscor

3) Cresselia (Overall Rating in the Ultra League: 94.9)

Cresselia as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is a mono Psychic-type creature with a few key wins against popular opponents such as Swampert, Obstagoon, Cobalion, and Walrein.

This Pocket Monster has suffered key losses against Charizard, Trevenant, Pidgeot, Galarian Stunfisk, and Jellicent. Switch to a suitable counter for these hard matchups.

It has the following statistics:

Attack : 120

: 120 Defense : 207.9

: 207.9 Stamina: 208

Cresselia's overall rating comes to 5191.

Its Rank 1 PvP IVs at a Combat Power (CP) of 2497 are:

Attack : 1

: 1 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 13

The best moveset for Cresselia in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO would be Psycho Cut as the Fast move, along with Grass Knot and Moonblast as the Charged Moves.

Grass Knot serves as this critter's Legacy Move.

Best teammates for Cresselia

Defense Deoxys

Altered Giratina

Dubwool

Walrein

2) Complete Forme Zygarde (Overall Rating in the Great League: 95.7)

Complete Forme Zygarde as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is a dual Dragon- and Ground-type creature with key wins against popular opponents such as Cobalion, Altered Giratina, Charizard, and Swampert.

This Pocket Monster has incurred a few key losses against Walrein, Tapu Fini, Venusaur, Shadow Swampert, and Pidgeot. To ensure victory, switch to a suitable counter for these hard matchups.

It has the following statistics:

Attack : 126.2

: 126.2 Defense : 146.9

: 146.9 Stamina: 266

Its overall rating comes to 4934.

Its Rank 1 PvP IVs at a Combat Power (CP) of 2499 are:

Attack : 1

: 1 Defense : 14

: 14 Stamina: 10

The best moveset for Complete Forme Zygardein the Ultra League of Pokemon GO would be Dragon Tail as the Fast move along with Crunch and Earthquake as the Charged Moves.

Best teammates for Complete Forme Zygarde

Registeel

Cresselia

Cobalion

Dubwool

1) Registeel (Overall Rating in the Ultra League: 98.9)

Registeel as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is a mono Steel-type creature and has a few key wins against popular opponents such as Obstagoon, Cresselia, Walrein, and Charizard.

This Pocket Monster has a few key losses against Trevenant, Swampert, Cobalion, Galarian Stunfisk, and Scrafty. Switch to a suitable counter for these hard matchups.

It has the following statistics:

Attack : 122.7

: 122.7 Defense : 242.2

: 242.2 Stamina: 171

Registeel's overall rating comes to 5086.

Its Rank 1 PvP IVs at a Combat Power (CP) of 2500 are:

Attack : 1

: 1 Defense : 10

: 10 Stamina: 15

The best moveset for Registeel in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO would be Lock On as the Fast maneuver, along with Focus Blast and Zap Cannon as the Charged Moves.

Best teammates for Registeel:

Cresselia

Altered Giratina

Charizard

Gliscor

While these are the five best Pocket Monsters for Pokemon GO’s Ultra League, you can form tinker with your team as preferred. We would recommend you play around with Regirock, Shadow Swampert, Altered Giratina, Swampert, and Pidgeot.

