How to get Shiny Cresselia in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is bringing back Cresselia as a raid boss to five-star raids. This mono Psychic-type critter will be hitting the gyms on August 4, 2023, at 10 am local time and will leave on August 16, 2023, at 10 am local time. If you missed an opportunity to get your hands on this previously, you can now do so. Being a five-star raid boss, Cresselia will not be an easy ride to sit through.

While this critter sees a great deal of utility in the PvP scene of Pokemon GO, some players might want to catch it to increase the legendary critter count of their account.

That said, more than getting a good legendary beast for PvP, many trainers are eager to get their hands on the shiny variant of Cresselia in the game.

This article will answer all your queries regarding catching a Shiny Cresselia in Pokemon GO.

How to catch Shiny Cresselia in Pokemon GO?

Since this is not the first time we are seeing Cresselia in the game, almost everyone is aware of the fact that this creature has a shiny variant. While the normal version of this legendary monster comes in a yellowish body with pink accents, the shiny variant has green accents instead of pink.

The only way of catching a Cresselia in Pokemon GO is by defeating it in raids. You can neither encounter it in the wild nor get it through Special Research tasks.

So, to get a shiny version of this critter, you must do multiple raids. Since it is a legendary beast, the chances of getting a shiny one are 1 in 20. This means you have a 5% chance of catching a Shiny Cresselia in the game.

Is Shiny Cresselia in Pokemon GO worth the grind?

Being a legendary beast in the game, Cresselia comes with its perks. The most significant of them is its vast move pool. This critter can learn a wide array of maneuvers that can prove useful against popular counters used against Psychic- type monsters. As a result, it serves as a good addition to any roster.

If you are lucky and get your hands on a shiny variant, you will not have anything to complain about. So, it is definitely worth going ham on the Cresselia raids that are coming tomorrow.

It is important to note that if you want to play with this creature in the Great League, you must mirror trade your Cresselia with a friend to reroll the Combat Power (CP) stat.

This is because the Cresselia you will get from the five-star raid will have a minimum CP of 1555, and the CP cap in the Great League is 1500. Trading can lower the CP of this creature.