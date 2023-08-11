All Shiny Mega Evolved Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked from best to worst

Pokemon GO has a lot of Mega Evolutions, but not all are made equal. The utility of a creature that has undergone Mega Evolution depends on the perks that it provides after reaching the highest Mega level. Maxing a Mega Evolution means evolving it once every day for 30 days. While you can do this every day by spending Mega Energy, it is best to wait for the cooldown timer to hit zero.

When you have a maxed-out Mega Evolution in your account, any creature that you catch will give you two extra Candies if it shares the same elemental typing with the Mega Evolution. You will also have an increased 25% chance of getting an XL Candy. Besides these, you will also get 50 extra Experience Points (XP) for catching the creature.

Now, if you are not familiar with Mega Evolutions, you might not know that shiny variants of creatures in the game have a unique appearance after being Mega Evolved, and that it differs from the normal version. In this article, we will take a look at all the Shiny Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO, ranked from best to worst.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Every Shiny Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO, ranked from best to worst

For this list, we will take into consideration the perks that each Mega Evolved creature provides and their viability in Pokemon GO PvE.

Shiny Mega Rayquaza

Shiny Mega Rayquaza as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Mega is definitely a cut above the rest in this category. As a result, it would be unfair to club Mega Rayquaza with the others on the list. Its elemental typing gives perks to Flying- and Dragon-type creatures in the game. With Dragon Ascent, it is one of the, if not the most powerful attacker in Pokemon GO.

Furthermore, its shiny Mega form is undoubtedly one of the best designs any Pokemon has received in the game.

1) Shiny Mega Charizard X and Y

Shiny Mega Charizard X as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Both Mega Charizard X and Y hit three elemental typings:

Fire

Dragon

Flying

So, every time you catch a Fire-, Dragon-, or Flying-type critter, you will get the perks. It is also a very strong Mega creature that can be useful in raids as its move pool provides wide coverage when it comes to elemental typing counters. Also, its shiny form looks amazing.

You will need 200 Charizard Mega Energy to evolve Charizard into its Mega forms.

2) Shiny Mega Steelix

Shiny Mega Steelix as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

While it is not a very good offensive Mega Evolution, it provides Mega Boost to some of the best elemental typings in the game: Ground and Steel. Larvitar, Shieldon, Beldum, and Gible are a few that benefit from Mega Steelix.

If you are in Team Instinct, you should definitely consider maxing this Mega as it will match the yellow theme of your profile.

3) Shiny Mega Gengar

Shiny Mega Gengar as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

While Poison-type critters do not benefit a great deal from Mega Gengar, as there are very few meta-relevant Poison-type fighters, the Ghost-type Pokemon benefit greatly. Sableye, Phantump, and Frillish are a few that are very useful in Pokemon GO's PvP.

Shiny Mega Gengar has an all-white appearance and looks really good. It is definitely an upgrade over the normal variant.

4) Shiny Mega Aerodactyl

Shiny Mega Aerodactyl as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Mega Evolved critter provides perks to Flying- and Rock-type beasts in Pokemon GO. Cranidos, Rhyhorn, Onyx, Pidgeot, Talonflame, and Noctowl are a few that benefit from Mega Aerodactyl.

Shiny Mega Aerodactyl has a pink body with black accents. It looks different than the normal version, but it is not necessarily better as the grey and black combination on the normal hits hard as well.

5) Shiny Mega Ampharos

Shiny Mega Ampharos as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Mega creature provides perks to Dragon- and Electric-type creatures in the game. While you will not need the Dragon-type coverage, as Mega Charizard handles that, the Electric-type coverage is very beneficial as there are quite a few meta-relevant critters in this department. Electabuzz, Magneton, and Joltik are a few important ones.

With a pink body and a long-flowing mane, Shiny Mega Ampharos is an instant hit in Pokemon GO.

6) Shiny Mega Abomasnow

Shiny Mega Abomasnow as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Being a Grass- and Ice-type Mega, this is one of the better beasts to give a Mega Status. Chikorita, Bergmite, Swinub, and Seedot benefit from this Mega.

The shiny version does not differ a lot from the normal one in terms of appearance, but the perks are a must-have.

7) Shiny Mega Slowbro

Shiny Mega Slowbro as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Mega creature provides perks to Water- and Psychic-type creatures. Mudkip, Spheal, and Squirtle are a few meta-relevant Water-type critters in the game.

Shiny Mega Slowbro has a nice brownish cone with a purple body. It is definitely worth having on your list of Megas.

8) Shiny Mega Sceptile

Shiny Mega Sceptile as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the better Grass-type attackers, Mega Sceptile is a good creature to consider maxing out as a Mega.

While it does not differ much from the normal variant, the shiny Mega looks better with a teal-ish theme. Grass-type creatures benefit from this Mega Evolution.

9) Shiny Mega Swampert

Mega Swampert as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

A fairly recent addition to Pokemon GO, this mega evolution is one of the best Water-type Megas in the game. It has an overall pinkish appearance and definitely looks better than the basic blue beast you get with a normal Mega Swampert.

10) Shiny Mega Blaziken

Shiny Mega Blaziken as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like the previous entry, this creature was recently added to Pokemon GO and gives perks to two of the best elemental typings, Fire and Fighting.

Since it does not look a whole lot different from the normal variant, Shiny Mega Blaziken does not sit higher on this list.

11) Shiny Mega Blastoise

Shiny Mega Blastoise as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Mega critter gives perks to all Water-type critters in Pokemon GO. It has a purplish body with a green outer shell. This is not too different from the normal variant, but can definitely be considered a flex if you have a shiny one.

12) Shiny Mega Gyarados

Shiny Mega Gyarados as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Mega beast gives perks to Water- and Flying-type creatures in Pokemon GO. As there are better Mega Evolutions in both categories, Mega Gyarados sits at #12 on this list.

While its shiny form looks amazing, this creature does not serve much utility as a Mega.

13) Shiny Mega Aggron

Shiny Mega Aggron as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Mega creature provides perks for Steel- and Rock-type Pokemon. It is a decent Mega creature with decent offensive abilities.

The shiny variant has a striking appearance with an overall greenish theme. You should definitely consider investing in this Mega.

14) Shiny Mega Venusaur

Shiny Mega Venusaur as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

It provides perks for Poison- and Grass-type critters in Pokemon GO. There are better options in both these categories. Thus, it is up to your preference if you want to Mega Evolve this creature.

This shiny variant has a yellowish tint to it and in all honesty, the normal variant looks more appealing.

15) Shiny Mega Tyranitar

Shiny Mega Tyranitar as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is one of the most powerful Megas on this list, but due to the massive amount of resources that you need to pour into Mega Tyranitar, many trainers choose not to invest in it.

The shiny variant has a dark yellowish body with a purple tummy. This looks better than the boring ocean green theme on the normal variant.

(It is important to note that critters here onwards will not really provide a lot of benefits like the ones higher up in the list. So, we will focus more on their appearances.)

16) Shiny Mega Pidgeot

Shiny Mega Pidgeot as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

The shiny variant of this Mega Pidgeot has a greenish-yellow appearance. Due to the yellow tint, it loses a lot of the bright accents that the normal variant enjoys. As a result, some people tend to enjoy playing with the normal Mega of this creature.

17) Shiny Mega Kangaskhan

Shiny Mega Kangaskhan as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

This shiny Mega creature has a lighter body tone with greenish accents. While it looks slightly different from the normal, it is not necessarily more appealing.

18) Shiny Mega Houndoom

Shiny Mega Houndoom as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

This has one of the better-looking Mega forms compared to the others this far down the list. The bluish body is surely an upgrade as the black in the normal version looks a bit dull. It is decent in PvE, but there are better alternatives when you consider Houndoom’s Dark and Fire elemental typings.

19) Shiny Mega Manectric

Shiny Mega Manectric as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

While the normal Mega Manectric has a bluish body with golden fur, the shiny variant has a darker body. The darker, almost black body, along with the gold accents, looks much better than the normal variant. Thus, you should consider investing in the shiny if you want a Mega form of this creature.

20) Shiny Mega Altaria

Shiny Mega Altaria as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Without a doubt, the shiny variant triumphs over the normal Mega Evolution of Altaria. It is decent in PvE but like most of the latter entries, it gets outclassed by Mega Evolutions that sit higher up in this list.

21) Shiny Mega Absol

Shiny Mega Absol as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shiny Mega Absol has a brownish body and the rest is the same as the normal variant. Since it is permaboosted, you can encounter a shiny form one out of 64 times. So, getting a shiny version of this critter in Pokemon GO should not be difficult.

22) Shiny Mega Latios and Latias

Shiny Mega Latios as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Both of these shiny Megas are almost identical and they look better when compared to the normal variants. They are difficult to come by as you can only catch these in five-star raids. Hence, it is better to invest in other creatures that share a similar elemental typing in Pokemon GO.

23) Shiny Mega Lopunny

Shiny Mega Lopunny as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

The only noticeable difference are the pink hair ties on the shiny Mega instead of the yellow on the normal variant. Other than that, both are identical. Since it does not perform well in Pokemon GO PvE, it is not as useful as a Mega.

24) Shiny Mega Beedrill

Shiny Mega Beedrill as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Mega gives perks to Bug- and Poison-type creatures in Pokemon GO. It is not very good as a raid attacker, so people don’t usually like investing their time into this creature.

The shiny variant has a greenish appearance. While it does not look shabby, the gold and black in the normal version look more attractive.

25) Shiny Mega Sableye

Shiny Mega Sableye as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the better-looking shiny Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO, this critter is decent in PvE but its rarity makes it hard to get. As a result, it sits at #25 on this list. If it was more easily obtainable for trainers, it would definitely rank higher up.

26) Shiny Mega Alakazam

Shiny Mega Alakazam as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since Psychic-type Megas do not perform very well in Pokemon GO raids, people don’t think about investing in Mega Alakazam or Mega Psychic-type critters in general.

The shiny variant has pink accents and looks a lot better than the normal version that has brown instead. So, if you have a Shiny Alakazam, consider Mega Evolving that and not the normal version.

27) Shiny Mega Pinsir

Shiny Mega Pinsir as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Having a blue body instead of a brown one, the shiny variant is not all that different from the normal version. Since it is not very useful in Pokemon GO PvE, players usually avoid investing their time and resources into this creature.

28) Shiny Mega Banette

Shiny Mega Banette as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

This critter is a weaker version of Mega Gengar. As a result, it is better to focus on the latter.

While the shiny looks a bit different from the normal version, it is not necessarily more appealing. While some may like the brighter shiny variant, others prefer the darker tone in the normal Mega version of this critter.

29) Shiny Mega Glalie

Shiny Mega Glalie as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

In Pokemon GO, we have better Ice-type Megas like Abomasnow. So, investing your time in a Mega Glalie does not make sense. Furthermore, the shiny variant of this Mega looks almost identical to the normal one. It only differs in the color of its eyes, with the shiny having red instead of blue.

30) Shiny Mega Salamence

Shiny Mega Salamence as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

After the arrival of Shiny Mega Rayquaza in Pokemon GO, it is pointless investing in any other Dragon-type Megas. Also, its rarity makes it hard for people to gather Candies. As a result, Mega Salamence sits at #30.

31) Shiny Mega Gardevoir

Shiny Mega Gardevoir as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

This critter enjoys dual Fairy- and Psychic-typing. We have better attackers in both departments in Pokemon GO, and the shiny variant of this Mega does look leagues better than the normal variant. An overall black theme sure fits the green accents on Shiny Mega Gardevoir.

32) Shiny Mega Medicham

Shiny Mega Medicham as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

While it is good in Pokemon GO PvE, the sheer rarity of this critter would make it astronomically difficult for you to power it up to a respectable level. The shiny version of this Mega has a blue body, while the normal one has a pink theme. When it comes to which is better, it is a matter of preference.