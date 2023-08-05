Can you catch a 100% IV (Hundo) Diancie in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 has brought a lot of content for trainers all over the world to enjoy. This event went live on August 4, 2023, and has been a huge success — as far as Day 1 of the in-person occasion in London and Osaka is concerned. People had been excited about this content since it was announced earlier this year, and for a change, Niantic has not let anyone down.

A lot of new critters made their debut during Day 1 of this title's GO Fest 2023, and Diancie happens to be one of them. Besides this entity, Mega Rayquaza also introduced itself in this year’s GO Fest. That is one of the most iconic legendary creatures in this game; it was about time Niantic released its mega form in GO.

Speaking of these exclusive versions, you will also have the chance to meet Mega Diancie during this GO Fest. For the first time in the history of Pokemon GO, trainers are getting to see a new critter debut, along with its mega form. In this article, you will learn everything you need to know about getting a 100% IV Diancie.

Is it possible to get a 100% IV (Hundo) Diancie in Pokemon GO?

Fortunately, it is possible to catch a Hundo Diancie in Pokemon GO. However, it all depends on how lucky you are in the game. You can’t spend money or grind raids or walk in the wild to increase your chances of getting your hands on this entity. You only get one encounter, and if you are lucky, it'll feature a 100% IV Diancie.

How to catch a 100% IV (Hundo) Diancie in Pokemon GO

Thank you for joining us for a day of adventure with your fellow Trainers in Osaka!

Hmm, has anyone spotted a Diancie?

The official announcement for Diancie reads:

“A double Diancie debut?! That’s right! Diancie’s Mega Evolution—Mega Diancie—will also make its Pokémon GO debut during Pokémon GO Fest 2023, right alongside Diancie! Adventure through the Special Research story during your park session and learn more about the hidden power of this dazzling debut, plus collect Diancie Mega Energy by completing park-exclusive Field Research and Carbink raids!”

Since Diancie is debuting during GO Fest 2023, you can catch it through a Special Research questline, just like other mythical critters. However, you must be a ticket holder for either Osaka, London, New York City, or Global GO Fest to get the Special Research tasks in question in your account.

There are five stages to this questline:

Stage 1

These are the tasks that you need to complete:

You will have to send three gifts to your friends

You will have to use an Incense

You will have to catch 10 monsters

Stage Rewards: Two Razz Berries, two Incubators, and an encounter with Aerodactyl (it can be shiny).

Stage 2

These are the tasks that you need to complete:

You will have to spin five PokeStops in the Dark Jungle Habitat

You will have to take a snapshot of a critter that you caught in the Dark Jungle Habitat while you are in that area.

You will have to spin five PokeStops in the Fairy Garden Habitat.

You will have to take a snapshot of a critter that you caught in the Fairy Garden Habitat while you are in that area.

You will have to spin five PokeStops in the Ice Plains Habitat.

You will have to take a snapshot of a critter that you caught in the Ice Plains Habitat while you are in that area.

You will have to spin five PokeStops in the Volcano Island Habitat.

You will have to take a snapshot of a critter that you caught in the Volcano Island Habitat while you are in that area.

Stage Rewards: Two Razz Berries, two Pinap Berries, and an encounter with Carbink.

Stage 3

These are the tasks that you need to complete:

You will have to complete three Field Research tasks.

You will have to catch 15 monsters.

You will have to make three Great Throws.

Stage Rewards: Two Golden Razz Berries, two Silver Pinap Berries, and an encounter with Diancie.

So, completing the first three stages of the Special Research itself will give you Diancie in Pokemon GO. The appraisal of this critter is completely randomized. If you have a good rapport with Professor Willow and if you are extremely lucky, you will be able to get a 100% IV, commonly referred to as Hundo, Diancie in Pokemon GO.

Can you trade Diancie in Pokemon GO?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp We’re excited to announce that the first



We're excited to announce that the first #PokemonGOFest2023 event has kicked off in Osaka, Japan!

Let's GO make some amazing memories this weekend, Trainers!

Since Diancie is of mythical rarity, you will not be able to trade this critter in the game. It is the same for other similar creatures like Mew, Shaymin, Meloetta, Jirachi, Victini, Keldeo, and Zarude.

The only exception in this regard is Meltan and its first-stage evolution Melmetal. Since these are easily available in Pokemon GO, you can trade these two critters with your friends.

If you could trade mythical critters in most cases, then there would be another way of getting a Hundo Diancie. You can read about this method in this article.